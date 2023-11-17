
  • Andrew Symonds Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Andrew Symonds Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Andrew Symonds
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born9th Jun, 1975
Age49 years, 2 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches261981493424227
Innings411611185377376
Not Out5334195133
Runs1462508833721411109914477
High Score16215685117156254
Average40.6139.7548.1432.4334.0442.20
Strike Rate64.8092.44169.34147.35
100S2602940
50S10302126465
6S28103108300
4S1544493319400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 261981493424227
Innings 41158127500
overs 349989.130.5206.11952.22938.5
Runs 8964955277165793798714
wickets 24133852282242
bestinning 3/505/182/145/186/146/105
bestmatch 5/565/182/145/186/14
Average 37.3337.2534.6231.8633.2536.00
econ 2.565.008.988.034.802.96
Strike Rate 87.244.623.123.741.572.8
4W 020020
5W 010142
10w 000000
News related "Andrew Symonds"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century

Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h

thumb

Andrew 'Roy' Symonds Grandstand unveiled at Riverway Stadium in Townsville

A stadium grandstand inTownsville, near where Andrew Symonds lost his life in a road accident, isnamed after the all-rounder. Symonds' two children, Chloe and Will, and motherBarba

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Australia legend Andrew Symonds dies in a car accident

The cricketing world has not yetbeen able to overcome the grief of losing Shane Warne. Meanwhile, anotherAustralian legend Andrew Symonds has passed away. Australia's golden agecri

thumb

The Andrew Symonds Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Andrew Symonds (born 9 June 1975) is an Australian former international cricketer who played all three formats as a batting all-rounder.He was a key member of two world championshi

thumb

On that day in 2008: A racially charged argument between Harbhajan and Andrew Symonds threatens split cricket

The second test in the Indian cricket team's tour of Australia for the summer of 2007-08 was a test cricket match played over five days at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 2-

thumb

Top 10 least loved overseas cricketers in India

The gentlemen's game is more than a sport and the fans celebrate it as a festival in India. They react to the players and exchange a lot of conversation even after the end of the g

thumb

Top 10 least loved overseas cricketers in India

The gentlemen's game is more than a sport and the fans celebrate it as a festival in India. They react to the players and exchange a lot of conversation even after the end of the g

thumb

Five instances when Australian fans went aggressive on opponents

India's tour to Australia is about to finish with the result of the ongoing fourth Test at Gabba, Brisbane. The Test series has been never sort of action and dramas as a lot of thi

thumb

Kumble opens up about Monkeygate scandal

The monkeygate controversary between Harbhajan and Symonds is one of the most controversial incident in cricket. The incident was snowballed into a hearing and one of them was even

thumb

"God bless them with some sense" Tiwari slams Shoaib, Waqar and Butt

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary takes the Instagram handle to give a reply to Pakistan former cricketers. He slammed Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt and Waqar Younis on their recent comme

