Andrew Symonds Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|9th Jun, 1975
|Age
|49 years, 2 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|198
|14
|93
|424
|227
|Innings
|41
|161
|11
|85
|377
|376
|Not Out
|5
|33
|4
|19
|51
|33
|Runs
|1462
|5088
|337
|2141
|11099
|14477
|High Score
|162
|156
|85
|117
|156
|254
|Average
|40.61
|39.75
|48.14
|32.43
|34.04
|42.20
|Strike Rate
|64.80
|92.44
|169.34
|147.35
|100S
|2
|6
|0
|2
|9
|40
|50S
|10
|30
|2
|12
|64
|65
|6S
|28
|103
|10
|83
|0
|0
|4S
|154
|449
|33
|194
|0
|0
News related "Andrew Symonds"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century
Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h
Andrew 'Roy' Symonds Grandstand unveiled at Riverway Stadium in Townsville
A stadium grandstand inTownsville, near where Andrew Symonds lost his life in a road accident, isnamed after the all-rounder. Symonds' two children, Chloe and Will, and motherBarba
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Australia legend Andrew Symonds dies in a car accident
The cricketing world has not yetbeen able to overcome the grief of losing Shane Warne. Meanwhile, anotherAustralian legend Andrew Symonds has passed away. Australia's golden agecri
The Andrew Symonds Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Andrew Symonds (born 9 June 1975) is an Australian former international cricketer who played all three formats as a batting all-rounder.He was a key member of two world championshi
On that day in 2008: A racially charged argument between Harbhajan and Andrew Symonds threatens split cricket
The second test in the Indian cricket team's tour of Australia for the summer of 2007-08 was a test cricket match played over five days at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 2-
Top 10 least loved overseas cricketers in India
The gentlemen's game is more than a sport and the fans celebrate it as a festival in India. They react to the players and exchange a lot of conversation even after the end of the g
Top 10 least loved overseas cricketers in India
The gentlemen's game is more than a sport and the fans celebrate it as a festival in India. They react to the players and exchange a lot of conversation even after the end of the g
Five instances when Australian fans went aggressive on opponents
India's tour to Australia is about to finish with the result of the ongoing fourth Test at Gabba, Brisbane. The Test series has been never sort of action and dramas as a lot of thi
Kumble opens up about Monkeygate scandal
The monkeygate controversary between Harbhajan and Symonds is one of the most controversial incident in cricket. The incident was snowballed into a hearing and one of them was even
"God bless them with some sense" Tiwari slams Shoaib, Waqar and Butt
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary takes the Instagram handle to give a reply to Pakistan former cricketers. He slammed Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt and Waqar Younis on their recent comme