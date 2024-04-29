
Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born29th Oct, 1971
Age52 years, 9 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches103161950308295
Innings184155950299515
Not Out1415352947
Runs8625613330816321205124603
High Score3801817393181380
Average50.7343.8051.3336.2644.6352.57
Strike Rate60.1078.96143.92136.91
100S3010002779
50S293641367100
6S8287136300
4S10496363718100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 103161950308295
Innings 310000
overs 910056.3182.5
Runs 401800358671
wickets 00001017
bestinning 2/163/10
bestmatch 2/16
Average 35.8039.47
econ 4.4418.006.333.67
Strike Rate 33.964.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Matthew Hayden"
thumb

Great champion: Hayden praises Kohli highly

Virat Kohli had a brilliantperformance on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RoyalChallengers Bengaluru opener helped his team chase down a goal of 201

thumb

Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden

Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After

thumb

Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup

Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn

thumb

Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast

Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No

thumb

Bilateral series between Ireland and Australia postponed

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they are unable to host Australia this summer due to financial constraints, resulting in the postponement of what would have been the teams' inau

thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup

Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

thumb

Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows

Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco

thumb

CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove

thumb

More Khans and Singhs as South-Asian Participation Surges in Australian Cricket

According to Cricket Australia'sstatistics, Smith is no more the most common name among registered players inAustralian Cricket. Australian players registrationdata for the 2023-24

thumb

India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington

India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as

thumb

Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock

The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in

Latest News

