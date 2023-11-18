
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Shoaib Akhtar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shoaib Akhtar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Shoaib Akhtar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born13th Aug, 1975
Age48 years, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches461631538221133
Innings6784619123186
Not Out1340354550
Runs54439421758771670
High Score47438145659
Average10.078.957.005.3511.2412.27
Strike Rate41.4373.23131.2598.68
100S000000
50S000011
6S22121500
4S53272400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 461631538221133
Innings 82162153800
overs 1357.11294531341771.13410
Runs 45746169432978852212265
wickets 1782471944338467
bestinning 6/116/163/385/236/166/11
bestmatch 11/786/163/385/236/16
Average 25.6924.9722.7322.2225.2126.26
econ 3.374.768.157.294.813.59
Strike Rate 45.731.416.718.231.443.8
4W 10602130
5W 12401728
10w 200002
News related "Shoaib Akhtar"
thumb

Shoaib Akhtar criticizes PCB for handling Babar Azam's situation badly

Former Pakistan cricketer ShoaibAkhtar strongly condemned Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy in allformats. Speaking on a sports show, Shoaib criticized the Pakistan CricketBo

thumb

Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final

ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Harsha Bhogle to miss duties at India-Pakistan game due to dengue

Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, often referred to as the 'voice of cricket', on Thursday announced that he has contracted dengue fever.The well-known Indian commentator

thumb

We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu

thumb

Ishan Kishan should show some patience, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar asked Ishan Kishan to curb his natural instincts depending on the situation and not throw away his wicket. On Sunday, October 8, Kishan scored a six-ball duck after I

thumb

ICC reveals full list of commentators for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar line-up of cricket legends and renowned broadcasters who will grace the commentary lines during the highly anticipate

thumb

"Are you out of your mind?" - Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan fans for claiming India tried to lose against Sri Lanka

Former Pakistani paceman Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing attack on Pakistani fans for claiming India tried to lose to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023

thumb

I thought the rain could have saved us: Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's 228-run defeat

India defeated Pakistan by a hugemargin of 228 runs in the match of the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup. FormerPakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar called such defeat humiliating.Batting

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug

thumb

Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm

thumb

Mohammad Wasim takes a hilarious dig at Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan chief voter Mohammad Wasim threw a cheeky jibe at former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a Twitter trend in which he shared his top picks for his favorite actor, a

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.