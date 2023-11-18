Shoaib Akhtar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Aug, 1975
|Age
|48 years, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|46
|163
|15
|38
|221
|133
|Innings
|67
|84
|6
|19
|123
|186
|Not Out
|13
|40
|3
|5
|45
|50
|Runs
|544
|394
|21
|75
|877
|1670
|High Score
|47
|43
|8
|14
|56
|59
|Average
|10.07
|8.95
|7.00
|5.35
|11.24
|12.27
|Strike Rate
|41.43
|73.23
|131.25
|98.68
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6S
|22
|12
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4S
|53
|27
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Matches
|46
|163
|15
|38
|221
|133
|Innings
|82
|162
|15
|38
|0
|0
|overs
|1357.1
|1294
|53
|134
|1771.1
|3410
|Runs
|4574
|6169
|432
|978
|8522
|12265
|wickets
|178
|247
|19
|44
|338
|467
|bestinning
|6/11
|6/16
|3/38
|5/23
|6/16
|6/11
|bestmatch
|11/78
|6/16
|3/38
|5/23
|6/16
|Average
|25.69
|24.97
|22.73
|22.22
|25.21
|26.26
|econ
|3.37
|4.76
|8.15
|7.29
|4.81
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|45.7
|31.4
|16.7
|18.2
|31.4
|43.8
|4W
|10
|6
|0
|2
|13
|0
|5W
|12
|4
|0
|1
|7
|28
|10w
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
