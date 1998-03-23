Hazratullah Zazai Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Mar, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 4 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|38
|103
|35
|17
|Innings
|16
|38
|103
|35
|33
|Not Out
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|361
|1007
|2669
|898
|1246
|High Score
|67
|162
|162
|118
|133
|Average
|22.56
|28.77
|26.95
|26.41
|38.93
|Strike Rate
|88.26
|133.20
|140.17
|101.58
|93.12
|100S
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|50S
|2
|3
|13
|3
|8
|6S
|17
|57
|149
|33
|44
|4S
|38
|97
|273
|109
|153
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|38
|103
|35
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|overs
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13.4
|Runs
|0
|0
|19
|0
|68
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|bestinning
|1/19
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/19
|1/10
|Average
|19.00
|22.66
|econ
|9.50
|4.97
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|27.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
