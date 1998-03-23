
  • Hazratullah Zazai Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Hazratullah Zazai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Mar, 1998
Age26 years, 4 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches16381033517
Innings16381033533
Not Out03411
Runs361100726698981246
High Score67162162118133
Average22.5628.7726.9526.4138.93
Strike Rate88.26133.20140.17101.5893.12
100S01223
50S231338
6S17571493344
4S3897273109153
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 16381033517
Innings 00106
overs 002013.4
Runs 0019068
wickets 00103
bestinning 1/191/10
bestmatch 1/191/10
Average 19.0022.66
econ 9.504.97
Strike Rate 12.027.3
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Hazratullah Zazai"
thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium

It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh

thumb

Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win

Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title

Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating

thumb

Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

thumb

Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars

Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em

thumb

Mushfiqur hits four fours in last over but Joburg Buffaloes fall two runs short

The Durban Qalandars won a thriller to kick start the fifth day of theinaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club.The Qalandars, who were given a

thumb

Cape Town Samp Army maintain top spot on points table

The Cape Town Samp Army continuedto be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars andwon by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, here at the Harare Sports C

thumb

Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10

The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars

The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative

thumb

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

