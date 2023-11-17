
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Kavem Hodge Career, Biography & More

Kavem Hodge
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Feb, 1993
Age31 years, 5 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches395052
Innings274693
Not Out0144
Runs264812562583
High Score2621123137
Average13.008.0029.9029.02
Strike Rate89.65100.0044.26
100S0024
50S00516
6S0107
4S450287
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 395052
Innings 384962
overs 1625350.1703.4
Runs 10321814421901
wickets 245354
bestinning 2/461/14/156/68
bestmatch 2/461/14/157/108
Average 51.5054.5027.2035.20
econ 6.438.724.112.70
Strike Rate 48.037.539.678.1
4W 0022
5W 0001
10w 0000
News related "Kavem Hodge"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an

thumb

The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p

thumb

The Ramnaresh Sarwan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ramnaresh Ronnie Sarwan (born 23 June 1980) is a cricketer of Indo-Guyanese origin and a former member and former captain of the West Indies cricket team in all formats.He was name

thumb

The Roston Chase Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Roston Lamar Chase (born March 22, 1992 in Barbados) is a Barbadian cricketer who plays for the West Indies and Barbados. A batting all-rounder, he is a right-handed batsman and a

thumb

The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August

thumb

The Alzarri Joseph Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Alzari Joseph was born on November 20, 1996 in Antigua, an island in Antigua and Barbuda. He comes from a middle-class family. He was born in Antigua and graduated from the Univers

thumb

The Shannon Gabriel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shannon Terry Gabriel (born 28 April 1988) is a West Indies first-class cricketer. He's a fast bowler. After making his debut in 2010, he quickly became a key member of the Trinida

thumb

The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace

thumb

The Marlon Samuels Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Marlon Nathaniel Samuels (born February 5, 1981) is a former Jamaican cricketer who played in all three formats internationally for the West Indies and a former ODI captain. He is

thumb

The Brian Lara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Brian Charles Lara (born 2 May 1969) is a former Trinidadian international cricketer, widely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He topped the Test batsman ranki

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.