Obed McCoy Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Jan, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|31
|85
|21
|4
|Innings
|1
|10
|24
|14
|6
|Not Out
|1
|4
|8
|6
|4
|Runs
|0
|63
|124
|84
|15
|High Score
|0
|23
|23
|14
|11
|Average
|10.50
|7.75
|10.50
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|114.54
|104.20
|71.79
|53.57
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|4
|8
|5
|1
|4S
|0
|6
|10
|4
|2
|Matches
|2
|31
|85
|21
|4
|Innings
|2
|30
|81
|20
|7
|overs
|14
|103.3
|272.5
|113.5
|69
|Runs
|109
|876
|2362
|670
|278
|wickets
|4
|41
|108
|19
|6
|bestinning
|2/38
|6/17
|6/17
|2/28
|3/56
|bestmatch
|2/38
|6/17
|6/17
|2/28
|4/64
|Average
|27.25
|21.36
|21.87
|35.26
|46.33
|econ
|7.78
|8.46
|8.65
|5.88
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|15.1
|15.1
|35.9
|69.0
|4W
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Obed McCoy"
The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour
Tamim, Taijul shine in Barishal's thumping win over Cumilla Victorians
Fortune Barishal have beaten Cumilla Victorians by 6 wickets on Friday (23rd February) at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal's scintillating 66 off 48 balls and Taiju
Obed McCoy to join Fortune Barishal in BPL
West Indies pacer Obed McCoy iscoming to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). McCoy will play for Tamim Iqbal'steam Fortune Barishal. He will join the Barishal camp tomorrow (Febru
Paarl Royals signing of Paul Stirling as replacement of injured Obed McCoy
Paarl Royals on Monday announced the signing of Irish slugger Paul Stirling as a substitute for the injured Obed McCoy who has been forced to withdraw from the current SA20 season.
Warner, Starc power Australia to 2-0 series win against West Indies
Australia defeated West Indies by31 runs in the second T20I match on Friday (October 7) in Brisbane. With thisvictory, Australia won the two-match series by 2-0.West Indies won the
Phillips stars in New Zealand's crushing win against West Indies
New Zealand have won by a big marginof 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series very easily against thehosts West Indies on Friday (August 12) in Jamaica and grabbed th
McCoy's 6 for 17 seals emphatic win for West Indies
West Indies have beaten India by5 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and level the series onMonday (August 1) in St. Kitts. Pacer Obed McCoy’s destructive bowling
Another Buttler century sets up RR vs GT final
Rajasthan Royals (RR) havereached the final for the first time since 2008 beating Royal Challengers (RCB)Bangalore by 7 wickets on Friday (May 27) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing India
Former Indian cricketers criticize Pant's "serious offense"
Former India cricketers havestrongly reacted to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's action, who in theIPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday had asked his batters to walk o
Twitter reacts to umpiring controversy in DC vs RR match
The most popular franchise-based cricket tournament in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now under discussionon the umpiring issue. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capi
Russell included in West Indies T20 squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 13-member squad for the first and second T20I against South Africa at home that will be played in Grenada.West Indies have opted out for the