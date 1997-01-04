
  • Obed McCoy Career, Records, Biography & More

Obed McCoy
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born4th Jan, 1997
Age27 years, 7 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches23185214
Innings11024146
Not Out14864
Runs0631248415
High Score023231411
Average10.507.7510.507.50
Strike Rate0.00114.54104.2071.7953.57
100S00000
50S00000
6S04851
4S061042
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 23185214
Innings 23081207
overs 14103.3272.5113.569
Runs 1098762362670278
wickets 441108196
bestinning 2/386/176/172/283/56
bestmatch 2/386/176/172/284/64
Average 27.2521.3621.8735.2646.33
econ 7.788.468.655.884.02
Strike Rate 21.015.115.135.969.0
4W 02400
5W 01200
10w 00000
News related "Obed McCoy"
thumb

The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour

thumb

Tamim, Taijul shine in Barishal's thumping win over Cumilla Victorians

Fortune Barishal have beaten Cumilla Victorians by 6 wickets on Friday (23rd February) at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal's scintillating 66 off 48 balls and Taiju

thumb

Obed McCoy to join Fortune Barishal in BPL

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy iscoming to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). McCoy will play for Tamim Iqbal'steam Fortune Barishal. He will join the Barishal camp tomorrow (Febru

thumb

Paarl Royals signing of Paul Stirling as replacement of injured Obed McCoy

Paarl Royals on Monday announced the signing of Irish slugger Paul Stirling as a substitute for the injured Obed McCoy who has been forced to withdraw from the current SA20 season.

thumb

Warner, Starc power Australia to 2-0 series win against West Indies

Australia defeated West Indies by31 runs in the second T20I match on Friday (October 7) in Brisbane. With thisvictory, Australia won the two-match series by 2-0.West Indies won the

thumb

Phillips stars in New Zealand's crushing win against West Indies

New Zealand have won by a big marginof 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series very easily against thehosts West Indies on Friday (August 12) in Jamaica and grabbed th

thumb

McCoy's 6 for 17 seals emphatic win for West Indies

West Indies have beaten India by5 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and level the series onMonday (August 1) in St. Kitts. Pacer Obed McCoy’s destructive bowling

thumb

Another Buttler century sets up RR vs GT final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) havereached the final for the first time since 2008 beating Royal Challengers (RCB)Bangalore by 7 wickets on Friday (May 27) in Ahmedabad in the ongoing India

thumb

Former Indian cricketers criticize Pant's "serious offense"

Former India cricketers havestrongly reacted to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's action, who in theIPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday had asked his batters to walk o

thumb

Twitter reacts to umpiring controversy in DC vs RR match

The most popular franchise-based cricket tournament in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now under discussionon the umpiring issue. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capi

thumb

Russell included in West Indies T20 squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named a 13-member squad for the first and second T20I against South Africa at home that will be played in Grenada.West Indies have opted out for the

