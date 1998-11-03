Matthew Breetzke Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|3rd Nov, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 1 month10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|50
|46
|Innings
|45
|50
|83
|Not Out
|6
|4
|9
|Runs
|1101
|1388
|2748
|High Score
|80
|131
|152
|Average
|28.23
|30.17
|37.13
|Strike Rate
|130.45
|79.08
|47.06
|100S
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|8
|9
|14
|6S
|32
|25
|9
|4S
|114
|130
|333
