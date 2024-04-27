
  Ajaz Patel Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ajaz Patel Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ajaz Patel
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born21st Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 9 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches147733992
Innings1922822130
Not Out8012731
Runs12671341901467
High Score354134552
Average11.453.508.3712.6614.81
Strike Rate35.5950.0094.3681.8941.97
100S00000
50S00002
6S003411
4S130720188
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 147733992
Innings 2577237164
overs 499.526248.1316.53466.1
Runs 15101181899166210918
wickets 48117844324
bestinning 10/1194/164/163/3110/119
bestmatch 14/2254/164/163/3114/225
Average 31.4510.7224.3437.7733.69
econ 3.024.537.655.243.14
Strike Rate 62.414.119.043.264.1
4W 11109
5W 300024
10w 10005
News related "Ajaz Patel"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Pakistan's T20I Squad Selection " R.I.P "

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has voiced his concerns following the announcement of the 17-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series ag

thumb

Colin Munro under the radar of New Zealand to be added to the squad for the upcoming T20 world cup

Colin Munro is under the consideration to be in the squad of New Zealand for the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Colin MunroColin M

thumb

Former Kiwi all rounder Corey Anderson makes it to the USA squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada

USA Cricket have announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada. The shocking name is Kiwi star all rounder Corey Anderson, who got his maiden cal

thumb

Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh

India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o

thumb

Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1

Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'

thumb

We are looking forward to our spinners showcasing their skills: Tim Southee

Ajaz Patel built an incrediblefeat on Indian soil. By taking 10 wickets in the innings, he wrote his name inthe record book. However, in the next match, he was dropped from the XI

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

New Zealand name spin-heavy Test squad for Bangladesh Tests

Keeping in mind the spincondition for the Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand have announced aspin-heavy squad. Pacer Trent Boult is not in this series. Kiwis will come to

thumb

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert added in New Zealand A squad to tour Australia 

New Zealand A squad of seven international players and two new faces has been selected for the upcoming tour of Australia, the country's Cricket Board said on Tuesday.Ajaz Patel an

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Ajaz Patel replaces injured Kuhnemann to join Durham for County Championship

New Zealand left-hander Ajaz Patel has joined Durham in place of Australia's Matt Kuhnemann, who had to terminate his contract after suffering a back injury at the Glamorgan game i

