Ajaz Patel Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|21st Oct, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 9 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|7
|73
|39
|92
|Innings
|19
|2
|28
|22
|130
|Not Out
|8
|0
|12
|7
|31
|Runs
|126
|7
|134
|190
|1467
|High Score
|35
|4
|13
|45
|52
|Average
|11.45
|3.50
|8.37
|12.66
|14.81
|Strike Rate
|35.59
|50.00
|94.36
|81.89
|41.97
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|0
|3
|4
|11
|4S
|13
|0
|7
|20
|188
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|7
|73
|39
|92
|Innings
|25
|7
|72
|37
|164
|overs
|499.5
|26
|248.1
|316.5
|3466.1
|Runs
|1510
|118
|1899
|1662
|10918
|wickets
|48
|11
|78
|44
|324
|bestinning
|10/119
|4/16
|4/16
|3/31
|10/119
|bestmatch
|14/225
|4/16
|4/16
|3/31
|14/225
|Average
|31.45
|10.72
|24.34
|37.77
|33.69
|econ
|3.02
|4.53
|7.65
|5.24
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|62.4
|14.1
|19.0
|43.2
|64.1
|4W
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|5W
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
