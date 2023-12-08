Kyle Jamieson Career, Records, Awards Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|13
|13
|64
|43
|47
|Innings
|22
|3
|5
|34
|22
|64
|Not Out
|3
|2
|3
|18
|14
|11
|Runs
|372
|34
|49
|411
|270
|980
|High Score
|51
|25
|30
|45
|67
|67
|Average
|19.57
|34.00
|24.50
|25.68
|33.75
|18.49
|Strike Rate
|58.21
|109.67
|148.48
|132.58
|110.65
|52.07
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6S
|10
|2
|0
|11
|7
|25
|4S
|32
|2
|7
|34
|18
|98
|Matches
|16
|13
|13
|64
|43
|47
|Innings
|31
|12
|13
|62
|41
|84
|overs
|527
|100.4
|44.2
|217.5
|321.1
|1293.3
|Runs
|1401
|511
|412
|1829
|1714
|3757
|wickets
|72
|14
|10
|71
|53
|168
|bestinning
|6/48
|3/45
|3/23
|6/7
|4/49
|8/74
|bestmatch
|11/117
|3/45
|3/23
|6/7
|4/49
|11/117
|Average
|19.45
|36.50
|41.20
|25.76
|32.33
|22.36
|econ
|2.65
|5.07
|9.29
|8.39
|5.33
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|43.9
|43.1
|26.6
|18.4
|36.3
|46.1
|4W
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5W
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
