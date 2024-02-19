
  • Dushmantha Chameera Career, Records, Biography & More

Dushmantha Chameera
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born11th Jan, 1992
Age32 years, 7 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1244521098642
Innings212927504847
Not Out21112232614
Runs10422495197304236
High Score222924242928
Average5.4712.446.337.2913.817.15
Strike Rate30.4063.6385.5894.7164.5436.41
100S000000
50S000000
6S031750
4S13168152133
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1244521098642
Innings 2143521088069
overs 337307.1186.2383.2552.4886.5
Runs 132116581507307929903529
wickets 32505210510097
bestinning 5/475/164/174/175/165/42
bestmatch 9/1155/164/174/175/169/115
Average 41.2833.1628.9829.3229.9036.38
econ 3.915.398.088.035.413.97
Strike Rate 63.136.821.521.933.154.8
4W 111324
5W 110023
10w 000000
News related "Dushmantha Chameera"
thumb

Kolkata Knight Riders take Dushmantha Chameera as Gus Atkinson's replacement

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameerahas joined the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Kolkata have taken Chameera as areplacement for Englishman Gus Atkinson. The England and Wales Cricke

thumb

Binura Fernando replaces Dushmantha Chameera for Afghanistan T20Is

Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the T20I series against Afghanistan by replacing the injured pacerDushmantha Chameera with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando. A 16-member squad h

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera replace injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka Squad

Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey ended due to a left thigh injury he sustained during a training session in Pune, the venue for Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Afghanistan on M

thumb

Mathews, Chameera to join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Angelo Mathews, a veteranall-rounder, and Dushmantha Chameera, a pacer, will both join Sri Lanka's WorldCup team in Lucknow on Friday as traveling reserves, according to anannounce

thumb

Hasaranga, Chameera miss out Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday (September 26). The bignews is the exclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga as well as Dushmantha Chameera due

thumb

Hasaranga a serious doubt; no place for Mathews, Chameera in Sri Lanka's probable World Cup squad

Less than a week before theteam's departure to India for the World Cup, the Sri Lankan team is yet to beofficially announced. "This is because we are keen to see the progress andre

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka has announced a15-member squad just a day ago before the Asia Cup starts. Star all-rounder WaninduHasaranga, who is suffering from injury, is not in the squad. However, K

thumb

Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023

The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lankan fast bowler DushmanthaChameera is out of the upcoming Asia Cup. According to the highly placed SLC(Sri Lanka Cricket) sources, the 31-year-old right-arm fast bowler will

thumb

Dilshan Madhushanka replaces the injured Chameera in Sri Lanka squad

Young left seaman Dilshan Madhushankahas been included in Sri Lanka's World Cup qualifying squad after fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of the tournament through inju

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera's family happy with his performance in Afghanistan series

Since January 2013, only one pacebowler has taken a 5-wicket haul for Sri Lanka in ODIS at home. Lasith Malingatook 5/44 vs England at Dambulla in 2018. The 31-year-old right-arm f

