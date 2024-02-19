Dushmantha Chameera Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Jan, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 7 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|44
|52
|109
|86
|42
|Innings
|21
|29
|27
|50
|48
|47
|Not Out
|2
|11
|12
|23
|26
|14
|Runs
|104
|224
|95
|197
|304
|236
|High Score
|22
|29
|24
|24
|29
|28
|Average
|5.47
|12.44
|6.33
|7.29
|13.81
|7.15
|Strike Rate
|30.40
|63.63
|85.58
|94.71
|64.54
|36.41
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|3
|1
|7
|5
|0
|4S
|13
|16
|8
|15
|21
|33
News related "Dushmantha Chameera"
Kolkata Knight Riders take Dushmantha Chameera as Gus Atkinson's replacement
Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameerahas joined the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Kolkata have taken Chameera as areplacement for Englishman Gus Atkinson. The England and Wales Cricke
Binura Fernando replaces Dushmantha Chameera for Afghanistan T20Is
Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the T20I series against Afghanistan by replacing the injured pacerDushmantha Chameera with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando. A 16-member squad h
Dushmantha Chameera replace injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka Squad
Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey ended due to a left thigh injury he sustained during a training session in Pune, the venue for Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Afghanistan on M
Mathews, Chameera to join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Angelo Mathews, a veteranall-rounder, and Dushmantha Chameera, a pacer, will both join Sri Lanka's WorldCup team in Lucknow on Friday as traveling reserves, according to anannounce
Hasaranga, Chameera miss out Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday (September 26). The bignews is the exclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga as well as Dushmantha Chameera due
Hasaranga a serious doubt; no place for Mathews, Chameera in Sri Lanka's probable World Cup squad
Less than a week before theteam's departure to India for the World Cup, the Sri Lankan team is yet to beofficially announced. "This is because we are keen to see the progress andre
Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad
Sri Lanka has announced a15-member squad just a day ago before the Asia Cup starts. Star all-rounder WaninduHasaranga, who is suffering from injury, is not in the squad. However, K
Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so
Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023
The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W
Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lankan fast bowler DushmanthaChameera is out of the upcoming Asia Cup. According to the highly placed SLC(Sri Lanka Cricket) sources, the 31-year-old right-arm fast bowler will
Dilshan Madhushanka replaces the injured Chameera in Sri Lanka squad
Young left seaman Dilshan Madhushankahas been included in Sri Lanka's World Cup qualifying squad after fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of the tournament through inju
Dushmantha Chameera's family happy with his performance in Afghanistan series
Since January 2013, only one pacebowler has taken a 5-wicket haul for Sri Lanka in ODIS at home. Lasith Malingatook 5/44 vs England at Dambulla in 2018. The 31-year-old right-arm f