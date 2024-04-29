
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Heinrich Klaasen Career, Records, Biography & More

Heinrich Klaasen Career, Records, Biography & More

Heinrich Klaasen
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born30th Jul, 1991
Age33 years, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4414116311285
Innings83837149105135
Not Out067391719
Runs1041323710351236965347
High Score3517481104174292
Average13.0041.3423.6631.9242.0046.09
Strike Rate45.21111.64148.22145.42104.9463.61
100S0302712
50S054201924
6S04132165115105
4S1111958242293640
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4414116311285
Innings 0215103
overs 05173514.4
Runs 033146820050
wickets 000162
bestinning 1/122/381/12
bestmatch 1/122/381/12
Average 68.0033.3325.00
econ 6.6014.009.715.713.40
Strike Rate 42.035.044.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Heinrich Klaasen"
thumb

New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their

thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl

thumb

IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Heinrich Klaasen stumped Shikhar Dhawan On A 140KMPH Delivery

Punjab Kings' decision to field first after winning the toss paid off handsomely as their fast bowlers quickly claimed three wickets during the powerplay. Nitish Kumar Reddy lit up

thumb

Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

'This is your moment, buddy' - Shreyas Iyer's message to Harshit Rana before last over

Shreyas Iyer, the captain ofKolkata Knight Riders, asked why it was Harshit in the last over. Rana receiveda final word of encouragement from KKR captain Shreyas Iyer prior to bein

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.