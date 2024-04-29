Heinrich Klaasen Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Born
|30th Jul, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|41
|41
|163
|112
|85
|Innings
|8
|38
|37
|149
|105
|135
|Not Out
|0
|6
|7
|39
|17
|19
|Runs
|104
|1323
|710
|3512
|3696
|5347
|High Score
|35
|174
|81
|104
|174
|292
|Average
|13.00
|41.34
|23.66
|31.92
|42.00
|46.09
|Strike Rate
|45.21
|111.64
|148.22
|145.42
|104.94
|63.61
|100S
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|12
|50S
|0
|5
|4
|20
|19
|24
|6S
|0
|41
|32
|165
|115
|105
|4S
|11
|119
|58
|242
|293
|640
|Innings
|0
|2
|1
|5
|10
|3
|overs
|0
|5
|1
|7
|35
|14.4
|Runs
|0
|33
|14
|68
|200
|50
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|bestinning
|1/12
|2/38
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/12
|2/38
|1/12
|Average
|68.00
|33.33
|25.00
|econ
|6.60
|14.00
|9.71
|5.71
|3.40
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|35.0
|44.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
