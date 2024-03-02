
  Kusal Perera Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Kusal Perera Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Kusal Perera
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born17th Aug, 1990
Age33 years, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches221096314018779
Innings4110462136178134
Not Out3528149
Runs117730881660313157115073
High Score1531358487161336
Average30.9731.1927.6624.4634.8240.58
Strike Rate72.2592.51130.70129.9192.9080.71
100S26001113
50S71513233223
6S125055116112115
4S151337152286606561
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 221096314018779
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Kusal Perera"
thumb

Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series

Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still

thumb

Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat

New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

thumb

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers

Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba

thumb

Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup

Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023

The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kusal Perera undergoes successful shoulder surgery in London

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper andbatter Kusal Perera has successfully undergone shoulder surgery in England. Thesurgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Wallace, who is a specialist in Sport

thumb

Kusal Perera to undergo surgery in UK

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman KusalPerera has been given ‘all clearance’ to proceed for his shoulder surgery inthe United Kingdom.According to the highly-placedsources in the SL

Latest News

