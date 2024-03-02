Kusal Perera Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|17th Aug, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|109
|63
|140
|187
|79
|Innings
|41
|104
|62
|136
|178
|134
|Not Out
|3
|5
|2
|8
|14
|9
|Runs
|1177
|3088
|1660
|3131
|5711
|5073
|High Score
|153
|135
|84
|87
|161
|336
|Average
|30.97
|31.19
|27.66
|24.46
|34.82
|40.58
|Strike Rate
|72.25
|92.51
|130.70
|129.91
|92.90
|80.71
|100S
|2
|6
|0
|0
|11
|13
|50S
|7
|15
|13
|23
|32
|23
|6S
|12
|50
|55
|116
|112
|115
|4S
|151
|337
|152
|286
|606
|561
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|109
|63
|140
|187
|79
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kusal Perera"
Kusal Perera ruled out of Bangladesh series
Lankan wicketkeeper batter KusalPerera has been ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. NiroshanDickwella has been selected as his replacement. Although Dickwella is still
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Tanzim Sakib comes in for Mustafizur
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match on Monday(November 6) in Delhi.Both teams have made changesto their squad. Ba
Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup
Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri
Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for Asia Cup 2023
The injury has hit badly in theSri Lankan camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Earlier it was reported that DushmanthaChameera was knocked out. Now it is known that there is concern about W
Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia
Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba
BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera
Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Kusal Perera undergoes successful shoulder surgery in London
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper andbatter Kusal Perera has successfully undergone shoulder surgery in England. Thesurgery was performed by Dr. Andrew Wallace, who is a specialist in Sport
Kusal Perera to undergo surgery in UK
Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman KusalPerera has been given ‘all clearance’ to proceed for his shoulder surgery inthe United Kingdom.According to the highly-placedsources in the SL