Tadiwanashe Marumani profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Jan, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|16
|38
|49
|18
|Innings
|11
|16
|38
|48
|28
|Not Out
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|157
|170
|798
|1304
|690
|High Score
|45
|35
|63
|100
|102
|Average
|15.70
|10.62
|22.16
|28.34
|26.53
|Strike Rate
|64.87
|91.89
|131.46
|89.13
|47.65
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|6
|8
|5
|6S
|2
|4
|33
|28
|13
|4S
|16
|14
|70
|154
|79
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|16
|38
|49
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tadiwanashe Marumani"
T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games
Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte
Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20I series fixtures revealed
The five-match T20I seriesagainst Zimbabwe is going to be Bangladesh's last series at home before the T20World Cup. BCB released the final schedule by issuing a press release. A Te
Antum Naqvi becomes first cricketer to score 300 in Zimbabwe cricket
Antum Naqvi was not very wellknown in cricket, on the contrary, he did not identify himself as a cricketer.He prefers to introduce himself as a commercial pilot. But what he has do
Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out
Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ
Zimbabwe ban Madhevere, Mavuta for drug use
According to Zimbabwe Cricket,all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta have been suspended withimmediate effect for "allegedly breaching anti-doping rules." thesuspensions
Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe head coach
Recently, Zimbabwe has beenspinning in the circle of failure. Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the T20 WorldCup after losing to Uganda and Namibia in the World Cup qualifiers. They l
Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series
Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq
Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland
Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the
Uganda qualify for their first ICC T20 world cup from Africa qualifiers
Uganda have qualified for the upcoming T20 WC, 2024 in USA and West Indies. After Beating Rwanda by 9 wickets and 71 balls in hand Uganda booked their tickets for the upcoming T20
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe
In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket
Sri Lanka make unwanted record in ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka lost againstAfghanistan by seven wickets. With this defeat, the Lankans have made ashameful record in the World Cup. The team now holds the embarrassing record forthe hig