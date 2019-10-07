Stuart Thompson
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|15th Aug, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|20
|41
|67
|56
|19
|Innings
|6
|15
|30
|52
|48
|29
|Not Out
|0
|1
|8
|10
|1
|2
|Runs
|64
|228
|328
|672
|886
|582
|High Score
|53
|39
|56
|56
|68
|148
|Average
|10.66
|16.28
|14.90
|16.00
|18.85
|21.55
|Strike Rate
|32.98
|90.83
|129.13
|116.46
|80.69
|50.12
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6S
|0
|3
|14
|24
|18
|5
|4S
|7
|24
|23
|58
|87
|76
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|20
|41
|67
|56
|19
|Innings
|6
|16
|30
|50
|44
|31
|overs
|68.2
|93.1
|79
|133.2
|240
|345.2
|Runs
|204
|490
|670
|1108
|1312
|1155
|wickets
|10
|12
|18
|32
|37
|38
|bestinning
|3/28
|2/17
|4/18
|4/18
|4/55
|3/28
|bestmatch
|4/93
|2/17
|4/18
|4/18
|4/55
|4/57
|Average
|20.40
|40.83
|37.22
|34.62
|35.45
|30.39
|econ
|2.98
|5.25
|8.48
|8.30
|5.46
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|41.0
|46.5
|26.3
|25.0
|38.9
|54.5
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Stuart Thompson"
Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland
Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first
O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist