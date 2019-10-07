
Stuart Thompson

Stuart Thompson
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born15th Aug, 1991
Age32 years, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches32041675619
Innings61530524829
Not Out0181012
Runs64228328672886582
High Score5339565668148
Average10.6616.2814.9016.0018.8521.55
Strike Rate32.9890.83129.13116.4680.6950.12
100S000001
50S101141
6S031424185
4S72423588776
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 32041675619
Innings 61630504431
overs 68.293.179133.2240345.2
Runs 204490670110813121155
wickets 101218323738
bestinning 3/282/174/184/184/553/28
bestmatch 4/932/174/184/184/554/57
Average 20.4040.8337.2234.6235.4530.39
econ 2.985.258.488.305.463.34
Strike Rate 41.046.526.325.038.954.5
4W 001110
5W 000000
10w 000000
thumb

Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland

Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first

thumb

O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

