Chris Jordan Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Oct, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|35
|88
|328
|85
|114
|Innings
|11
|24
|53
|191
|57
|159
|Not Out
|1
|9
|24
|79
|15
|23
|Runs
|180
|184
|432
|1846
|648
|3443
|High Score
|35
|38
|36
|73
|55
|166
|Average
|18.00
|12.26
|14.89
|16.48
|15.42
|25.31
|Strike Rate
|56.25
|87.20
|132.51
|129.45
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|6S
|1
|5
|21
|86
|0
|0
|4S
|24
|12
|31
|127
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|35
|88
|328
|85
|114
|Innings
|16
|35
|87
|320
|83
|201
|overs
|255
|276.4
|304.4
|1090.1
|640
|3164.2
|Runs
|752
|1660
|2658
|9364
|3682
|10730
|wickets
|21
|46
|96
|342
|122
|335
|bestinning
|4/18
|5/29
|4/6
|4/6
|5/28
|7/43
|bestmatch
|7/50
|5/29
|4/6
|4/6
|5/28
|9/58
|Average
|35.80
|36.08
|27.68
|27.38
|30.18
|32.02
|econ
|2.94
|6.00
|8.72
|8.58
|5.75
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|72.8
|36.0
|19.0
|19.1
|31.4
|56.6
|4W
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1
|11
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Chris Jordan"
Chris Jordan Replaces Injured Josh Tongue In England's T20I Squad
Fast bowler Josh Tongue was ruled out of the T20Is against New Zealand due to injury and was replaced by Chris Jordan for the four-game series.England have suffered an injury decli
Jofra Archer out of IPL 2023, Chris Jordan replaces him in Mumbai Indians squad
England pacer Jofra Archer hasbeen ruled out of the remainder of the India Premier League (IPL) due toinjury. He is being sent to England for rehabilitation. Archer will focus onhi
Mumbai Indians sign Chris Jordan for the remainder of 2023 IPL
Mumbai Indians have signed England pacer Chris Jordan for the remainder of the tournament. Jordan has already joined the MI camp ahead of Sunday's game against the Rajasthan Royals
Stokes, Curran guide England to second T20 World Cup title
England have beaten Pakistan by 5 wickets with a nervy chase to grab their second ICC T20 World Cup trophy onSunday (November 13) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With that,Engla
Live: England elect to bowl first, both teams remain unchanged
England captain Joss Buttler havewon the toss and elected to bowl first in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 WorldCup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13
Morgan suggests Willey will be better pick than Jordan at MCG
England should consider selectingDavid Willey over Chris Jordan for Sunday's T20 World Cup final againstPakistan, as he may be a better fit for the MCG, thinks England former capta
Wood, Malan a major doubt for T20 World Cup final
Mark Wood and Dawid Malan areexpected to miss England's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MelbourneCricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13), with coach Matthew Mott s
Mark Wood a big doubt for India match
England will face India in thesecond semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (November 10). But beforethe match, the English fans have to hear a big bad news. Due to lack o
England thrash India by 10 wickets in second semi-final
England have hammered India by 10wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday(November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. With that win, England will fac
Chris Jordan claims England players feel safe in Pakistan on historic tour
Chris Jordan believes Pakistan's old back-and-forth over England will be the key to bringing the cricket-mad country back to standard.A seven-game Twenty20 streak this month preced
The Hundred: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was Ruled Out
The Hundred 2022: Fast bowler Chris Jordan was eliminated from the tournament. The fast bowler played three matches and collected as many wickets.Southern Brave's bowling attack ha
Stokes asks for rule change after England's defeat against South Africa
South Africa leveled thethree-match series by defeating England by 58 runs in the second T20 of theseries in Cardiff on Thursday. England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes hasadvocated