Agha Salman Career, Biography & More

Agha Salman
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born23rd Nov, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches918638886
Innings17165476148
Not Out35101313
Runs66843677722765333
High Score1325868171169
Average47.7139.6317.6536.1239.50
Strike Rate63.1996.46111.9594.4359.04
100S200315
50S4321326
6S58233219
4S823866199707
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 918638886
Innings 13104379116
overs 10757111.55281271.3
Runs 40831875625804134
wickets 933570104
bestinning 3/752/425/103/84/15
bestmatch 4/1172/425/103/85/43
Average 45.33106.0021.6036.8539.75
econ 3.815.576.764.883.25
Strike Rate 71.3114.019.145.273.3
4W 00002
5W 00100
10w 00000
News related "Agha Salman"
thumb

Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan's heroics help Pakistan post 313 after day one in pink test

Pakistan had a strong day in the Pink test's first day as they posted a competitive 313 runs on the board. Mohammad Rizwan's 88, lower order batter Aameer Jamal's blitzkrieg 82 and

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan players haven’t received salary from 5 months, Shocking reveals by Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has given a startling insight into the current state of Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan struggles on the field in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes

Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has

thumb

Mujeeb's late heroic goes in vain as Pakistan clean sweep Afghanistan

Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 59 runs on Saturday (26th August) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fifties from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and a three wicket haul from Shadab K

thumb

Noman Ali runs riot through the Lankan batting lineup to help Pakistan cleansweep Sri Lanka

Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs on Thursday (27th July) at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Abdullah Shafique's majestic double hundred, Agha Salman's swashbu

thumb

Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test

Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon

thumb

Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 helps Pakistan go on top after day 3 in Galle test

Pakistan started their journey of day 3 when they were 91 runs away from Sri Lanka with two of their set batters are in at the middle : Agha Salman and Saud Shakil. They both start

thumb

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman keep Pakistan on track in rain irrupting day

The Galle test is in equilibrium position. A hectic day of test Cricket and there have been lots of ups and downs. First Prabath Jayasuriya stuttered Pakistan and then Saud Shakeel

thumb

Will Young's 87 before Shipley's 3 wicket haul helps New Zealand clinch the fifth ODI

New Zealand won the final ODI by 47 runs and avoided the clean sweep as Pakistan won the ODI series by 4-1. New Zealand electing to bat first Kiwis had a brisk start. Credit to Wil

thumb

Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis

Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl

thumb

Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

