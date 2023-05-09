
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Saeed Anwar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saeed Anwar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saeed Anwar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born12th Dec, 1978
Age45 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches40147205
Innings35141346
Not Out61723
Runs690534811464
High Score73166197
Average23.7943.1235.49
Strike Rate106.48
100S01027
50S33854
6S1000
4S6400
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 40147205
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average 000
econ 000
Strike Rate 000
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Saeed Anwar"
thumb

Babar can break all the records as a captain and as a cricketer: Misbah

Among the cricketers currentlyplaying, Pakistan's biggest star is undoubtedly Babar Azam. Babar, who has ledPakistan in all three formats, is in good form with the bat. Pakistan wo

thumb

I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team. Former Pakistan spinner

thumb

I'm ready to take on any role in the team, said Saim Ayub

Pakistan's dynamic young batter Saim Ayub claimed he watched videos of Saeed Anwar's batting and wished to be idolized like the legendary batter.Pakistan's rising star Saim Ayub is

thumb

Afridi picks his favorite batsmen from past and present

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has named cricketers that he loved watching play in his era and also the cricketers from current generation who fascinate him much.In a re

thumb

Six famous batsmen who got out for diamond duck in ODIs

Getting out for a Golden duck and a pair is a common thing in the game between bat and ball. Golden duck means getting out in the very first legal ball faced by the batsman. It is

thumb

I see shades of Saeed Anwar in his batting: Nehra lauds CSK all-rounder

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali much and compared his batting to Pakistan legend Saeed Anwar.Moeen has been in superb f

thumb

Shan Masood ends Pakistan's 24 years waiting

Pakistan test specialist batsman Shan Masood stood tall with a third successive century as Pakistan posted 326 on day two of the first Test against England. Masood’s last two Test

thumb

No Kohli in Shoaib's top 10 ODI cricketers from India and Pakistan

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has named his top 10 ODI cricketers of all-time from India and Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan have produced some of the finest and legend

thumb

Imran Nazir reveals country's best batsman

After the inception of cricket in Pakistan, they have produced a number of outstanding batsmen. But former opener Imran Nazir believes that Saeed Anwar is the best of the all.Nazir

thumb

Ramiz finds Saeed Anwar in Tamim's batting

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja thinks that the batting of Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has the impression of former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar. He has praised Tamim in a

thumb

Inzamam chooses 'best batsman' in Pakistan ODI history

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has chosen Pakistan's best batsman in their cricket history. He says Saeed Anwar is the best ODI batsman in the country's cricket history.Ref

thumb

Fawad Alam breaks legendary Saeed Anwar's record in first-class cricket

Fawad Alam has made new history by breaking the record of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Saeed Anwar. Fawad Alam, a former Pakistan national cricketer, has been batting with great

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.