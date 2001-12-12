Ibrahim Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th Dec, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|17
|24
|61
|46
|19
|Innings
|10
|17
|24
|55
|45
|33
|Not Out
|0
|2
|4
|11
|7
|3
|Runs
|362
|829
|530
|1445
|1870
|1162
|High Score
|87
|162
|64
|96
|162
|105
|Average
|36.20
|55.26
|26.50
|32.84
|49.21
|38.73
|Strike Rate
|45.99
|83.56
|102.71
|120.51
|80.60
|57.15
|100S
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|50S
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|7
|6S
|4
|12
|13
|51
|35
|25
|4S
|42
|82
|41
|116
|180
|128
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|17
|24
|61
|46
|19
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|14
|10
|7
|overs
|2
|0
|0
|30.3
|51
|25
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|266
|274
|74
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|bestinning
|1/13
|3/42
|2/12
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|3/42
|2/12
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|44.33
|34.25
|24.66
|econ
|6.50
|8.72
|5.37
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|30.5
|38.2
|50.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ibrahim Zadran"
Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star in Afghanistan's series clinching win
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs on Tuesday (19th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-1. A fine 72 run innings from Ibrahim Zadran and 4 fer from Azmatolla
Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test
Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have
Rashid Khan ruled out of India series
Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Six-seven years we were waiting for this kind of game: Gurbaz after Pakistan triumph
Afghanistan grabbed a greatvictory by defeating Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing World Cup. The Afghanswon the match by showing their power with bat and ball. After the ma
The sky's the limit for both of them: Trott praises Gurbaz and Ibrahim
After an incredible eight-wicketvictory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan headcoach Jonathan Trott gushed over his team. After their impressive win
POTM winner Ibrahim Zadran dedicates it to Afghans returned from Pakistan
There's no way the Afghan fairystory should end on the World Cup stage. Afghanistan has now beaten bothEngland and Pakistan. The Afghans earned a historic victory despite having le
We want to make this tournament historic for our country people: Shahidi
Afghanistan made the first upsetof the current ODI World Cup by defeating England. This time they defeated Pakistantoo. However, this victory of the Afghans did not seem like an ac
Inspired Afghanistan spring another upset as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
Afghanistan crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets on Monday (23rd October) in Chennai. Noor Ahmed picked up 3 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quick-fire 65, Ibrahim Zadran's gutsy 87 and
Shanto, Miraz tons help Bangladesh win the do or die match in Asia Cup
Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by 89 runs in a do or die match in Asia cup on Sunday (3rd September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Bangladesh lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with their gu
Late heroics from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah help Pakistan win a thriller against Afghanistan
Pakistan won against Afghanistan by only 1 wicket in a thriller on Thursday (24th August). The late herioc from Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah saw them win the match by a narrow margi
BPL 2024: Fortune Barishal sign Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran
Fortune Barishal has addedIbrahim Zadran to the team for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Barishal have confirmed the recruitment of Ibrahim through a pos