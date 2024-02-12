
Rahmat Shah Career, Records, Biography & More

Rahmat Shah
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born6th Jul, 1993
Age31 years, 1 month5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches7973015421
Innings12932614733
Not Out031102
Runs385326939651481211
High Score10211461149144
Average32.0836.3215.8437.5739.06
Strike Rate55.3170.65107.3174.8246.34
100S15093
50S3232327
6S336147510
4S5328325437150
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 7973015421
Innings 328146421
overs 1189.330.5300151.2
Runs 435202301686474
wickets 115105716
bestinning 1/305/323/255/323/30
bestmatch 1/345/323/255/325/94
Average 43.0034.6623.0029.5729.62
econ 3.905.817.455.623.13
Strike Rate 66.035.818.531.556.7
4W 00020
5W 01020
10w 00000
News related "Rahmat Shah"
thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands

Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly

thumb

Inspired Afghanistan spring another upset as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

Afghanistan crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets on Monday (23rd October) in Chennai. Noor Ahmed picked up 3 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quick-fire 65, Ibrahim Zadran's gutsy 87 and

thumb

Warm up match : Pakistan fall short against Australia in high run chase but Rahmanullah Gurbaz' quick-fire hundred aids Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka

Australia won over Pakistan by 14 runs on Tuesday (October 3rd). Fifties from Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell and then followed by some fine bowling from Marnus Labuschagne helped

thumb

Zadran, bowlers star in Afghanistan's dominant win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan had a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 6 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran's swashbuckling 98 after bowlers discipline bowling helped Afghanistan cruise pass Sri L

thumb

Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8

Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

thumb

The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation

thumb

The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s

thumb

The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo

Latest News

