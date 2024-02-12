Rahmat Shah Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 1 month5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|97
|30
|154
|21
|Innings
|12
|93
|26
|147
|33
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|10
|2
|Runs
|385
|3269
|396
|5148
|1211
|High Score
|102
|114
|61
|149
|144
|Average
|32.08
|36.32
|15.84
|37.57
|39.06
|Strike Rate
|55.31
|70.65
|107.31
|74.82
|46.34
|100S
|1
|5
|0
|9
|3
|50S
|3
|23
|2
|32
|7
|6S
|3
|36
|14
|75
|10
|4S
|53
|283
|25
|437
|150
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|97
|30
|154
|21
|Innings
|3
|28
|14
|64
|21
|overs
|11
|89.3
|30.5
|300
|151.2
|Runs
|43
|520
|230
|1686
|474
|wickets
|1
|15
|10
|57
|16
|bestinning
|1/30
|5/32
|3/25
|5/32
|3/30
|bestmatch
|1/34
|5/32
|3/25
|5/32
|5/94
|Average
|43.00
|34.66
|23.00
|29.57
|29.62
|econ
|3.90
|5.81
|7.45
|5.62
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|35.8
|18.5
|31.5
|56.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rahmat Shah"
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands
Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly
Inspired Afghanistan spring another upset as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
Afghanistan crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets on Monday (23rd October) in Chennai. Noor Ahmed picked up 3 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quick-fire 65, Ibrahim Zadran's gutsy 87 and
Warm up match : Pakistan fall short against Australia in high run chase but Rahmanullah Gurbaz' quick-fire hundred aids Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka
Australia won over Pakistan by 14 runs on Tuesday (October 3rd). Fifties from Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell and then followed by some fine bowling from Marnus Labuschagne helped
Zadran, bowlers star in Afghanistan's dominant win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan had a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 6 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran's swashbuckling 98 after bowlers discipline bowling helped Afghanistan cruise pass Sri L
Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8
Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a
The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation
The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s
The Mujeeb Ur Rahman Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran (born 28 March 2001) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He was the first man to play international cricket to be bo