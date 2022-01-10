
Zamir Khan

Zamir Khan
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born16th Mar, 1992
Age32 years, 4 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1757
Innings01212
Not Out0102
Runs0119146
High Score011341
Average9.5014.60
Strike Rate33.3344.1855.09
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S00025
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1757
Innings 17512
overs 42045.5203
Runs 26128203585
wickets 14427
bestinning 1/261/62/145/46
bestmatch 1/261/62/1410/127
Average 26.0032.0050.7521.66
econ 6.506.404.422.88
Strike Rate 24.0030.0068.7045.1
4W 0000
5W 0002
10w 0001
thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

