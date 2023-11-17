
Shabir Noori

NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born22nd Feb, 1992
Age32 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches101203434
Innings101193461
Not Out00111
Runs191152046801553
High Score941548108122
Average19.1015.0011.3320.6025.88
Strike Rate63.6683.3386.8066.2742.07
100S00012
50S10017
6S3031512
4S2112566202
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 101203434
Innings 00029
overs 000218.2
Runs 0002269
wickets 00001
bestinning 1/13
bestmatch 1/13
Average 69.00
econ 11.003.76
Strike Rate 110.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
app-banner

