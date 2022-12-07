
Seekkuge Prasanna Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Seekkuge Prasanna
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born27th Jun, 1985
Age39 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches14020203188118
Innings13720157155185
Not Out03632147
Runs5421214209122533841
High Score59537769589
Average5.0012.3815.2816.7215.9721.57
Strike Rate41.6694.60132.91155.11110.1798.31
100S000000
50S02061021
6S02613159143234
4S02913126172327
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 14020203188118
Innings 13918189177208
overs 23324.15059914043703.1
Runs 8017673594134610712663
wickets 03210168263561
bestinning 3/322/454/197/268/59
bestmatch 3/322/454/197/2614/181
Average 55.2135.9024.6023.2222.57
econ 3.475.457.186.904.343.41
Strike Rate 60.730.021.332.039.6
4W 00021125
5W 0000643
10w 000009
News related "Seekkuge Prasanna"
thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL

Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6

thumb

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sign Russell, Narine, Bairstow

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders(ADKR) have signed 14 players for the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20),including the two West Indies’ star all-rounders Andre Russell and SunilNari

thumb

The Seekkuge Prasanna Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Born on June 27, 1985 in Balapitiya, Sri Lanka, Prasanna started playing cricket for his national team in 2011. His role on the team is a bowling all-rounder who bats right-handed

thumb

Prasanna latest inclusion to Khulna

Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna has been roped into Khulna Titans squad for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League, which kicks off in November this y

thumb

Seven players released by SLC to play in BPL

Jannatul Naym PiealIt was learnt last week that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was refusing to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) to most of its centrally contracted players to take p

Latest News

