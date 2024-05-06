
Lorna Jack Career, Biography & More

Lorna Jack
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born24th Nov, 1992
Age31 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20I
Matches41
Innings38
Not Out10
Runs447
High Score57
Average15.96
Strike Rate82.93
100S0
50S2
6S0
4S35
OverviewT20I
Matches 41
Innings 0
overs 0
Runs 0
wickets 0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
News related "Lorna Jack"
thumb

Scotland Women seal maiden T20 World Cup qualification

Scotland Women have qualified forthe Women's T20 World Cup for the first time in their history. Scotland beatIreland women's team by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Ab

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladeshi spinners dismantle Scotland to secure easy 6-wicket win

Bangladesh women's cricket team havesecured their second win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday(September 20) beating Scotland women’s cricket team by 6 wickets

thumb

Bangladesh win three in three to set up decider vs SL

The battle for eighth and last position of Commonwealth Games' Women's Cricket T20 comes down to Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. The Tigresses have beaten Scotland to seal their third win

thumb

Mushfiqur wins Player of the Month award

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland's Kathryn Bryce have become the first from their respective countries to win ICC Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur was nominated alongs

thumb

Mushfiqur nominated for Player of the Month

For the first time since its introduction, a Bangladeshi player has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur Rahim is named alongside Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayaw

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

