Shemaine Campbelle Career, Biography & More

Shemaine Campbelle
NationalityWest Indies
Role
Born14th Oct, 1992
Age31 years, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20I
Matches105122
Innings9092
Not Out1819
Runs13941061
High Score10547
Average19.3614.53
Strike Rate56.75
100S10
50S30
6S100
4S1190
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 105122
Innings 3844
overs 212.5132.1
Runs 753676
wickets 2134
bestinning 2/133/7
bestmatch 2/133/7
Average 35.8519.88
econ 3.535.11
Strike Rate 60.823.3
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Shemaine Campbelle"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Tryon and Burns for Women's CPL 2024

Prior to the 2024 Women'sCaribbean Premier League (WCPL), all-arounders Erin Burns of Australia andChloe Tryon of South Africa have joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors.The South Afri

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Stafanie Taylor misses out West Indies squad for England series

Shemaine Campbelle and KyciaKnight have returned to the West Indies squad for the upcoming three-matchWomen's One-Day International series against England from December 4 to 9 inAn

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Super four match 6, Asia Cup 2018

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one victory each in this round. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals to face India on September 28.The two teams haven't faced eac

Latest News

app-banner

