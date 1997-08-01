
Nigar Sultana Career, Biography & More

Nigar Sultana
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born1st Aug, 1997
Age27 years, 2 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20I
Matches3879
Innings3375
Not Out316
Runs7141515
High Score73113
Average23.8025.67
Strike Rate49.4490.28
100S01
50S35
6S512
4S45148
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 3879
Innings 00
overs 00
Runs 00
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Nigar Sultana"
thumb

Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will

thumb

We’re expecting the best from the men's team: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women’s team captainNigar Sultana is expecting a little more from the Bangladesh team in the upcomingODI World Cup because of the current form of the team.The people of

thumb

How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by

thumb

Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes

Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t

thumb

Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win

Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat

thumb

Marufa Akter's four wicket haul inspires Bangladesh win the first ODI and go 1-0 ahead of the series

Bangladesh Women have beaten India Women by a massive margin of 40 runs on Sunday (16th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The match was reduced to 44 overs due

thumb

BCB announces women's team for India ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series againstIndia. They will play under the leadership of Nigar Sultana in ODI.The thr

thumb

Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series

India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi

thumb

Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series

India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B

thumb

Litton Das wins BSPA Sports Person of the Year and Best Cricketer of the Year award

In a ceremony held at the PanPacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, archer Nasrin Akter and women's footballteam captain Sabina Khatun took home the Popular Choice Awards, whileBanglad

Latest News

