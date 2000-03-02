
Nahida Akter Career, Biography & More

Nahida Akter
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Mar, 2000
Age24 years, 7 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20I
Matches3467
Innings2524
Not Out813
Runs7797
High Score2515
Average4.528.81
Strike Rate31.6876.98
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S47
News related "Nahida Akter"
thumb

Nahida Akter confident despite T20 World Cup venue shift to UAE

Bangladesh women’s cricket teamwas initially set to host the T20 World Cup on home soil, but the tournamenthas now been relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite theunex

thumb

Bangladesh A women's team seal series 4-1 with dominant 8-wicket win in last T20

Bangladesh A women’s team wrappedup the five-match series in style with a commanding 8-wicket victory over SriLanka A women’s team in the fifth and final match on Thursday (Septemb

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup2024, set to take place in the UAE from October 3. The squad, led by c

thumb

Bangladesh A women edge past Sri Lanka A women in low-scoring battle

In a gripping T20 clash,Bangladesh A women emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A women by 10 runs in the third T20at the SSCground on Sunday (September 15). Bangladesh won the first

thumb

We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by

thumb

Nahida breaks into the top 10 of the ICC rankings

Bangladesh's Nahida Akhter has entered the top ten bowlers in the ICC ODI rankings. This is the best position among Bangladeshi bowlers in the women's ODI rankings. The previous hi

thumb

Nahida believes run outs were the reason for defeat

Bangladesh girls did not start well in Australia series at home. Bangladesh women's team started the ODI series by losing by a huge margin of 118 runs. Tigresses' weakness in batti

thumb

Nahida Akter becomes the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's team, Australia women finish their innings at 213

Nahida Akter became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's Cricket team history. On Thursday (21st March) she picked up the wickets of Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner

thumb

Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions

thumb

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in ICC Women's ODI of the Year 2023

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter hasbeen named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023. The left-arm spinneris the sole representative of Bangladesh in the ODI XI.Nahida took 20 wick

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga

Latest News

