Nahida Akter Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Mar, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 7 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|34
|67
|Innings
|25
|24
|Not Out
|8
|13
|Runs
|77
|97
|High Score
|25
|15
|Average
|4.52
|8.81
|Strike Rate
|31.68
|76.98
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|4
|7
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|34
|67
|Innings
|32
|67
|overs
|241.5
|225.1
|Runs
|892
|1271
|wickets
|41
|76
|bestinning
|5/21
|5/12
|bestmatch
|5/21
|5/12
|Average
|21.75
|16.72
|econ
|3.68
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|17.7
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Nahida Akter"
Nahida Akter confident despite T20 World Cup venue shift to UAE
Bangladesh women’s cricket teamwas initially set to host the T20 World Cup on home soil, but the tournamenthas now been relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite theunex
Bangladesh A women's team seal series 4-1 with dominant 8-wicket win in last T20
Bangladesh A women’s team wrappedup the five-match series in style with a commanding 8-wicket victory over SriLanka A women’s team in the fifth and final match on Thursday (Septemb
Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup2024, set to take place in the UAE from October 3. The squad, led by c
Bangladesh A women edge past Sri Lanka A women in low-scoring battle
In a gripping T20 clash,Bangladesh A women emerged victorious over Sri Lanka A women by 10 runs in the third T20at the SSCground on Sunday (September 15). Bangladesh won the first
We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by
Nahida breaks into the top 10 of the ICC rankings
Bangladesh's Nahida Akhter has entered the top ten bowlers in the ICC ODI rankings. This is the best position among Bangladeshi bowlers in the women's ODI rankings. The previous hi
Nahida believes run outs were the reason for defeat
Bangladesh girls did not start well in Australia series at home. Bangladesh women's team started the ODI series by losing by a huge margin of 118 runs. Tigresses' weakness in batti
Nahida Akter becomes the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's team, Australia women finish their innings at 213
Nahida Akter became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's Cricket team history. On Thursday (21st March) she picked up the wickets of Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner
Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in ICC Women's ODI of the Year 2023
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter hasbeen named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023. The left-arm spinneris the sole representative of Bangladesh in the ODI XI.Nahida took 20 wick
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga