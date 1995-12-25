
Joylord Gumbie Career, Biography & More

Joylord Gumbie
NationalityZimbabwe
Role
Born25th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches784957
Innings774798
Not Out0147
Runs190709862400
High Score7826111168
Average27.1411.6622.9326.37
Strike Rate68.5993.3366.7151.84
100S0014
50S10311
6S1155
4S19491296
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 784957
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Joylord Gumbie"
thumb

Raza ready to leave any franchise league to represent country

In the current world, franchise cricket dominates significantly. As a result, events like the IPL or franchise cricket matches have become quite normal, sidelining national team ga

thumb

Zimbabwe announce squad for Bangladesh series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe’s tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May. Captained by Sikandar Raza, the s

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket

Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc

thumb

Dates for inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 announced

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), inassociation with T Ten Global Sports, has announced the eagerly awaited ZimAfro T10 will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29July.A

thumb

England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket

Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably

thumb

Zimbabwe Cricket launch six-team T10 tournament in 2023

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the launch of a new franchise-based T10 league, set to begin in March next year.Zimbabwe Cricket has announced its first privately owned franchise le

thumb

Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Zimbabwe Cricket appoints Dave Houghton as their head coach

In good news for Zimbabwe Cricket, Dave Houghton has been roped in as the head coach. Interestingly, this will be the second time that he will coach Zimbabwe ashe has earlier coach

thumb

Uncertainty looming over Bangladesh's tour to Zimbabwe

Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe has been hinging into uncertainty as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities in the count

thumb

Lockdown forces stoppage in Zimbabwean cricket

A nation-wide lockdown has put Zimbabwe in crisis as all cricketing events have come to a standstill until further notice.Zimbabwe hosted Logan Cup, country's top first-class tourn

Latest News

