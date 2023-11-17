
Peter Moor Career, Biography & More

Peter Moor
NationalityIreland
Role
Born2nd Feb, 1991
Age33 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1249217114675
Innings24451965130135
Not Out1548126
Runs609827364138729134234
High Score83589295152157
Average26.4720.6724.2624.3324.6832.82
Strike Rate44.0067.51127.27127.7177.1060.56
100S000026
50S54151625
6S730248311088
4S64482297214474
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1249217114675
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Peter Moor"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo on Sunday

thumb

Ireland Cricket unveil innovative new ODI and T20I jerseys

The designs represent a range of colors and symbols of Ireland, with the shirts being made from quality materials that offer the technical features needed for maximum comfort and s

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

William Porterfield announces retirement from international cricket

In the latest development, former Ireland captain William Porterfield has announced his retirement from international cricket. He has led Ireland cricket team for over a decade in

thumb

Bangladesh tour of Ireland on brink of postponement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now considering to postpone the tour of Ireland after taking the decision of postponing Pakistan tour.BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Ak

thumb

Ireland coach Graham Ford leaves South Africa tour with broken bones

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford has been forced to return home from South Africa tour after suffering severe injury. He went through fractured vertebra and three ribs after report

thumb

Ireland Test in Sri Lanka postponed over lack of TV deal

Sri Lanka have postponed their scheduled one-off Test match at home against Ireland next year due to lack of television broadcast partner. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Wedn

thumb

William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain after 11 years

William Porterfield has resigned from the leadership role of Ireland after 11 years in the role. 28-year old Andrew Balbirnie will take Porterfield’s role as Test and 50-over capta

thumb

Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom

The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr

thumb

Kevin O’Brien becomes first Irish to score T20I hundred

Kevin O’Brien has become the first batsman to score a T20 international hundred for Ireland. He created the history against Hong Kong on Monday.In the sixth match of the Oman T20I

thumb

Porterfield to lead Ireland in historic one-off Test against England

William Porterfield will lead a 14-man Ireland squad in the historic one off Test series against England scheduled to occur later in July, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.The f

