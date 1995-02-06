
  Luke Jongwe profile stats, biography, news and photos

Luke Jongwe profile stats, biography, news and photos

Luke Jongwe
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBowlers
Born6th Feb, 1995
Age29 years, 6 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches14045758857
Innings23433597388
Not Out05915128
Runs5640633581811512191
High Score3746354156132
Average28.0014.0013.9518.5918.8627.38
Strike Rate59.5784.05117.13114.5679.3252.69
100S000002
50S0000413
6S0610242141
4S1040286388215
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 14045758857
Innings 13741698091
overs 17229.5122194.2478.41126.3
Runs 6813031029167027423600
wickets 139527177129
bestinning 1/685/64/184/185/65/32
bestmatch 1/685/64/184/185/67/90
Average 68.0033.4119.7823.5235.6127.90
econ 4.005.668.438.595.723.19
Strike Rate 102.035.314.016.437.252.3
4W 001105
5W 010013
10w 000000
News related "Luke Jongwe"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars

Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em

thumb

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

thumb

Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland

Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai

thumb

O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe

Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to bat first, both teams make one change

Bangladesh have won the toss and chooseto bat first in an all-important match against Zimbabwe on Saturday (October30) at the Gabba.Both teams have made one changein their playing

thumb

Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe

West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke

thumb

Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland

Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bowlers help Bangladesh to crash Zimbabwe in the last ODI

Bangladesh have outplayedZimbabwe in all sectors to finish the tour on a high note. They beat the hostsby a big margin of 105 runs in the last ODI of the three-match ODI series onW

thumb

Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI

Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli

thumb

Kaia, Raza make record as Zimbabwe start the ODI series with a win

After losing the T20 series toZimbabwe, Bangladesh have also started with a loss in the ODI series. Even witha big total of 303 runs, the Tigers lost miserably against the hosts. W

Latest News

