Luke Jongwe profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Feb, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|40
|45
|75
|88
|57
|Innings
|2
|34
|33
|59
|73
|88
|Not Out
|0
|5
|9
|15
|12
|8
|Runs
|56
|406
|335
|818
|1151
|2191
|High Score
|37
|46
|35
|41
|56
|132
|Average
|28.00
|14.00
|13.95
|18.59
|18.86
|27.38
|Strike Rate
|59.57
|84.05
|117.13
|114.56
|79.32
|52.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|6S
|0
|6
|10
|24
|21
|41
|4S
|10
|40
|28
|63
|88
|215
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|40
|45
|75
|88
|57
|Innings
|1
|37
|41
|69
|80
|91
|overs
|17
|229.5
|122
|194.2
|478.4
|1126.3
|Runs
|68
|1303
|1029
|1670
|2742
|3600
|wickets
|1
|39
|52
|71
|77
|129
|bestinning
|1/68
|5/6
|4/18
|4/18
|5/6
|5/32
|bestmatch
|1/68
|5/6
|4/18
|4/18
|5/6
|7/90
|Average
|68.00
|33.41
|19.78
|23.52
|35.61
|27.90
|econ
|4.00
|5.66
|8.43
|8.59
|5.72
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|102.0
|35.3
|14.0
|16.4
|37.2
|52.3
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
