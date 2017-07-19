Shaminda Eranga
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|23rd Jun, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 1 month18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|19
|3
|37
|62
|76
|Innings
|26
|11
|1
|20
|32
|103
|Not Out
|11
|8
|0
|7
|16
|37
|Runs
|193
|34
|6
|104
|212
|1314
|High Score
|45
|12
|6
|24
|69
|100
|Average
|12.86
|11.33
|6.00
|8.00
|13.25
|19.90
|Strike Rate
|41.15
|53.12
|85.71
|94.54
|60.91
|57.30
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|4S
|26
|4
|1
|10
|19
|125
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|19
|3
|37
|62
|76
|Innings
|35
|17
|3
|37
|60
|129
|overs
|648.3
|119.2
|11
|135
|448.1
|1707.2
|Runs
|2138
|686
|90
|941
|2314
|6028
|wickets
|57
|21
|3
|58
|67
|186
|bestinning
|4/49
|3/46
|2/30
|4/18
|4/38
|6/21
|bestmatch
|6/226
|3/46
|2/30
|4/18
|4/38
|9/99
|Average
|37.50
|32.66
|30.00
|16.22
|34.53
|32.40
|econ
|3.29
|5.74
|8.18
|6.97
|5.16
|3.53
|Strike Rate
|68.2
|34.0
|22.0
|13.9
|40.1
|55.0
|4W
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Shaminda Eranga"
ICC clears Shaminda Eranga's bowling action
Sri Lanka pacer Shaminda Eranga who was suspended following an independent assessment which found his bowling action to be illegal, has cleared his bowling action and he can now re