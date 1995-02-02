Kusal Mendis Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|2nd Feb, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|60
|112
|55
|126
|141
|90
|Innings
|113
|108
|55
|125
|137
|164
|Not Out
|4
|9
|2
|6
|10
|8
|Runs
|3988
|3198
|1270
|3439
|3974
|6075
|High Score
|245
|119
|79
|87
|119
|245
|Average
|36.58
|32.30
|23.96
|28.89
|31.29
|38.94
|Strike Rate
|56.94
|84.76
|133.68
|135.50
|84.71
|59.33
|100S
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|15
|50S
|17
|25
|12
|28
|29
|24
|6S
|41
|47
|60
|149
|67
|68
|4S
|484
|318
|100
|296
|387
|724
News related "Kusal Mendis"
BAN vs SL: Watch - Najmul Hossain Shanto attempts one of the worst DRS review for LBW in a moment of brain fade
The skipper of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has shocked cricket fans after taking a bizarre review against Sri Lanka. It was the 2nd and final Test match of the two-match serie
Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram
As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful, Taskin's superb bowling restrict Sri Lanka for 255
Sri Lanka have posted 255 runs on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage helped them post 255 runs. For B
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto regains his form to equalise the series by 1-1
Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful
The Mendis duo along with Mathews hammer Bangladesh as the target is 166 to level up the series
Sri Lanka have posted 165 runs in the second T20I of the series. Cameos from Kamindu Mendis [37 off 27], Angelo Mathews[ and Kusal Mendis [36 off 22] aided Sri Lanka to post 165-5
Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu
Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44* drives Sri Lanka over 200 run fence
Sri Lanka have posted 206 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Dual fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44 off 21 balls have s
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Hasaranga magic tears apart Zimbabwe as Sri Lanka win the ODI series
Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to take the series by 2-0 on Thursday (11th January) in a rain curtailed match. Hasaranga humbled Zimbabwe with his career best show. He tea
Sri Lanka names Dhananjaya de Silva as Test captain
All-rounder Dhananjaya De Silvahas been selected as Sri Lanka's new Test captain. Dhananjaya de Silva hasreplaced Dimuth Karunaratne as their Test captain, Sri Lanka chief selector
Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri
Kusal Mendis replaces Dasun Shanaka as ODI captain, Hasaranga named T20 captain
Dasun Shanaka's tenure as thewhite-ball captain of Sri Lanka has concluded with the appointment of KusalMendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, b