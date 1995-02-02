
Kusal Mendis Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Kusal Mendis
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born2nd Feb, 1995
Age29 years, 6 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches601125512614190
Innings11310855125137164
Not Out4926108
Runs398831981270343939746075
High Score2451197987119245
Average36.5832.3023.9628.8931.2938.94
Strike Rate56.9484.76133.68135.5084.7159.33
100S9200315
50S172512282924
6S4147601496768
4S484318100296387724
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 601125512614190
Innings 9201318
overs 223.200.14.244.2
Runs 118280032228
wickets 100002
bestinning 1/101/10
bestmatch 1/181/14
Average 118.00114.00
econ 5.368.407.385.14
Strike Rate 132.0133.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Kusal Mendis"
thumb

BAN vs SL: Watch - Najmul Hossain Shanto attempts one of the worst DRS review for LBW in a moment of brain fade

The skipper of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has shocked cricket fans after taking a bizarre review against Sri Lanka. It was the 2nd and final Test match of the two-match serie

thumb

Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram

As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl

thumb

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful, Taskin's superb bowling restrict Sri Lanka for 255

Sri Lanka have posted 255 runs on Wednesday (13th March) in the first ODI of 3 match ODI series. Dual fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage helped them post 255 runs. For B

thumb

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto regains his form to equalise the series by 1-1

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful

thumb

The Mendis duo along with Mathews hammer Bangladesh as the target is 166 to level up the series

Sri Lanka have posted 165 runs in the second T20I of the series. Cameos from Kamindu Mendis [37 off 27], Angelo Mathews[ and Kusal Mendis [36 off 22] aided Sri Lanka to post 165-5

thumb

Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory

Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu

thumb

Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44* drives Sri Lanka over 200 run fence

Sri Lanka have posted 206 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Dual fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44 off 21 balls have s

thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Hasaranga magic tears apart Zimbabwe as Sri Lanka win the ODI series

Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to take the series by 2-0 on Thursday (11th January) in a rain curtailed match. Hasaranga humbled Zimbabwe with his career best show. He tea

thumb

Sri Lanka names Dhananjaya de Silva as Test captain

All-rounder Dhananjaya De Silvahas been selected as Sri Lanka's new Test captain. Dhananjaya de Silva hasreplaced Dimuth Karunaratne as their Test captain, Sri Lanka chief selector

thumb

Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri

thumb

Kusal Mendis replaces Dasun Shanaka as ODI captain, Hasaranga named T20 captain

Dasun Shanaka's tenure as thewhite-ball captain of Sri Lanka has concluded with the appointment of KusalMendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, b

