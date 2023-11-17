Dushan Hemantha Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th May, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 2 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|47
|65
|44
|Innings
|2
|40
|59
|73
|Not Out
|1
|8
|10
|10
|Runs
|35
|572
|1188
|1993
|High Score
|22
|58
|100
|193
|Average
|35.00
|17.87
|24.24
|31.63
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|123.27
|83.72
|61.26
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50S
|0
|1
|5
|7
|6S
|1
|23
|34
|49
|4S
|2
|39
|67
|192
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|47
|65
|44
|Innings
|2
|31
|51
|66
|overs
|19
|88.5
|317.5
|704.4
|Runs
|99
|608
|1679
|2939
|wickets
|2
|25
|71
|98
|bestinning
|2/49
|3/9
|6/28
|7/62
|bestmatch
|2/49
|3/9
|6/28
|11/119
|Average
|49.50
|24.32
|23.64
|29.98
|econ
|5.21
|6.84
|5.28
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|21.3
|26.8
|43.1
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
