Dushan Hemantha Career, Biography & More

Dushan Hemantha
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th May, 1994
Age30 years, 2 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3476544
Innings2405973
Not Out181010
Runs3557211881993
High Score2258100193
Average35.0017.8724.2431.63
Strike Rate100.00123.2783.7261.26
100S0013
50S0157
6S1233449
4S23967192
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3476544
Innings 2315166
overs 1988.5317.5704.4
Runs 9960816792939
wickets 2257198
bestinning 2/493/96/287/62
bestmatch 2/493/96/2811/119
Average 49.5024.3223.6429.98
econ 5.216.845.284.17
Strike Rate 57.021.326.843.1
4W 0016
5W 0023
10w 0001
News related "Dushan Hemantha"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's first match against South Africa

The battle of the World Cup hasbegun. Sri Lanka's injury-hit World Cup campaign will begin tomorrow (October 7).Before that, the Lankans have received bad news.Maheesh Theekshana w

thumb

Mohammed Siraj's lethal bowling display earns India 8th Asia Cup title

India have chased down Sri Lanka’s51-run target to win the Asia Cup 2023 title with ease on Sunday (September 17)in Colombo. A shambolic batting display from Sri Lanka sums up the

thumb

Sri Lanka all out for 50 in Asia Cup final, Siraj makes a record with career-best 6 wickets

A shambolic batting display from SriLanka sums up the first innings of the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September17) in Colombo. The hosts are bowled out for just 50 runs in just

thumb

Live: Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday(September 17) in Colombo.Sri Lanka have made one forcedchange to their sq

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka has announced a15-member squad just a day ago before the Asia Cup starts. Star all-rounder WaninduHasaranga, who is suffering from injury, is not in the squad. However, K

thumb

Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's left-arm pacerDilshan Madushanka is a new casualty in the team. The 22-year-old left-arm fastbowler is out of the Asia Cup squad, it is learned. According to the top so

thumb

Sri Lanka drop Angelo Mathews for ODI World Cup Qualifier

Sri Lanka will be without veteranall-rounder Angelo Mathews in the battle for a place in the ICC ODI World Cup2023. There are surprises in the 15-man squad for the World Cup qualif

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Sri Lanka call up Samarawickrama after 6 years for Ireland Test

Sri Lanka have announced a 15-mansquad for the first match of the two-match Test series against Ireland. SadeeraSamarawickrama has returned to the team after almost 6 years. Beside

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Rangana Herath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath (born 19 March 1978), known as Rangana Herath, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who has played all forms of the game for Sri Lan

