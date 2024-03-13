Nuwan Thushara Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Aug, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|77
|36
|5
|Innings
|2
|22
|17
|6
|Not Out
|2
|16
|14
|3
|Runs
|2
|32
|10
|2
|High Score
|2
|7
|4
|1
|Average
|5.33
|3.33
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|88.88
|12.98
|8.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|77
|36
|5
|Innings
|4
|76
|33
|6
|overs
|9.1
|239.1
|176.5
|52
|Runs
|89
|1842
|901
|237
|wickets
|2
|99
|38
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|5/13
|3/33
|2/37
|bestmatch
|1/18
|5/13
|3/33
|2/37
|Average
|44.50
|18.60
|23.71
|118.50
|econ
|9.70
|7.70
|5.09
|4.55
|Strike Rate
|27.5
|14.4
|27.9
|156.0
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Nuwan Thushara"
Sri Lanka bat first after winning the toss, Mustafizur misses out the first ODI
Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and elected to bat first on Wednesday (13th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors have won the 3 match T20I s
Najmul Hossain Shanto gives credit to Nuwan Thushara after the third T20I
Bangladesh lost pathetically in the third and decider and lost the series by 1-2. Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick thumped Bangladesh by 28 runs despite some late heroics from Rishad Hos
Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes
Mohammad Amir chooses ILT20 over BPL
The decision has been changed atthe last minute. Not Bangladesh's BPL, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir choosesUAE's franchise tournament ILT20. Amir will play there for the Desert Vip
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves
Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators
KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia
Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o