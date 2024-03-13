
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nuwan Thushara Career, Biography & More

Nuwan Thushara
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born6th Aug, 1994
Age30 years, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches477365
Innings222176
Not Out216143
Runs232102
High Score2741
Average5.333.330.66
Strike Rate50.0088.8812.988.00
100S0000
50S0000
6S0200
4S0110
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 477365
Innings 476336
overs 9.1239.1176.552
Runs 891842901237
wickets 299382
bestinning 1/185/133/332/37
bestmatch 1/185/133/332/37
Average 44.5018.6023.71118.50
econ 9.707.705.094.55
Strike Rate 27.514.427.9156.0
4W 0100
5W 0100
10w 0000
News related "Nuwan Thushara"
thumb

Sri Lanka bat first after winning the toss, Mustafizur misses out the first ODI

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and elected to bat first on Wednesday (13th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors have won the 3 match T20I s

thumb

Najmul Hossain Shanto gives credit to Nuwan Thushara after the third T20I

Bangladesh lost pathetically in the third and decider and lost the series by 1-2. Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick thumped Bangladesh by 28 runs despite some late heroics from Rishad Hos

thumb

Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes

thumb

Mohammad Amir chooses ILT20 over BPL

The decision has been changed atthe last minute. Not Bangladesh's BPL, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir choosesUAE's franchise tournament ILT20. Amir will play there for the Desert Vip

thumb

Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator

Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T

thumb

Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe

thumb

Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves

Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap

thumb

Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N

thumb

Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators

KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.