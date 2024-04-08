
Prabath Jayasuriya Career, Biography & More

Prabath Jayasuriya
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born5th Nov, 1991
Age32 years, 9 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches92606487
Innings1321733112
Not Out0191521
Runs7111471771180
High Score1611132381
Average5.4611.005.879.8312.96
Strike Rate26.4984.6171.2177.9743.59
100S00000
50S00004
6S001516
4S71212119
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 92606487
Innings 1625663143
overs 506.516198.4532.52894.2
Runs 158095116321469481
wickets 5907999371
bestinning 7/524/87/177/26
bestmatch 12/1774/87/1712/120
Average 26.7714.7221.6725.55
econ 3.115.935.854.023.27
Strike Rate 51.515.032.246.8
4W 204322
5W 600229
10w 20009
News related "Prabath Jayasuriya"
thumb

Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024

Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank

thumb

Prabath Jayasuriya's SOS to his wife paid off

Ranisha Mirando, the wife of SriLankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's wife was not in Colombo on Friday andSaturday, i.e. during the first two days of the recently concluded Test mat

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test

Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon

thumb

Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test

Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel

thumb

Pakistan on the verge of winning the Galle test despite Dhananjaya heroic

Sri Lanka started the day with 135 runs behind of Pakistan and having 10 wickets in hands. But their batters couldn’t show resistance to post an indomitable total on the board.Earl

thumb

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman keep Pakistan on track in rain irrupting day

The Galle test is in equilibrium position. A hectic day of test Cricket and there have been lots of ups and downs. First Prabath Jayasuriya stuttered Pakistan and then Saud Shakeel

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month for April 2023

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has revealed the April 2023 recipients of the ICC Player of the Month honors.After producing match-winning performances for their respective

thumb

ICC announce nominees Players of the Month April 2023

The ICC has announced three nominees for the March 2023 Player of the Month award, including Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman, New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman and Prabath Jayasu

thumb

Sri Lanka crush Ireland to register their 100th test win

Sri Lanka absolutely thumped the Irish by 10 runs and an innings to clean sweep the visitors. With the win they registered their 100th test wins. Dual tons from Nishan Madhushanaka

thumb

Prabath Jayasuriya becomes quickest spinner to take 50 Test wickets

Sri Lankan spinner PrabathJayasuriya achieved a rare performance in Test cricket. Jayasuriya became the fastest spinner to win 50 wickets in tests. PrabathJayasuriya, who sacked Pa

Latest News

