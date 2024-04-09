Dhananjaya de Silva Career, Records, Awards Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|6th Sep, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 11 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|82
|39
|114
|137
|117
|Innings
|91
|73
|38
|105
|129
|207
|Not Out
|8
|10
|3
|12
|14
|16
|Runs
|3301
|1716
|731
|2264
|3453
|7521
|High Score
|173
|93
|66
|81
|132
|173
|Average
|39.77
|27.23
|20.88
|24.34
|30.02
|39.37
|Strike Rate
|57.24
|78.71
|117.71
|127.11
|82.58
|61.55
|100S
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|50S
|13
|10
|3
|12
|16
|34
|6S
|28
|13
|16
|64
|31
|96
|4S
|399
|172
|61
|214
|379
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|82
|39
|114
|137
|117
|Innings
|76
|67
|22
|72
|109
|154
|overs
|587.3
|350
|43.5
|170
|554.3
|1346.3
|Runs
|1948
|1733
|313
|1224
|2697
|4386
|wickets
|34
|44
|13
|47
|79
|140
|bestinning
|3/25
|3/32
|2/22
|4/6
|4/27
|7/59
|bestmatch
|5/51
|3/32
|2/22
|4/6
|4/27
|12/109
|Average
|57.29
|39.38
|24.07
|26.04
|34.13
|31.32
|econ
|3.31
|4.95
|7.14
|7.20
|4.86
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|103.6
|47.7
|20.2
|21.7
|42.1
|57.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
