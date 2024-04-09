
  Dhananjaya de Silva Career, Records, Awards Biography & More

Dhananjaya de Silva
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Sep, 1991
Age32 years, 11 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches518239114137117
Innings917338105129207
Not Out8103121416
Runs33011716731226434537521
High Score173936681132173
Average39.7727.2320.8824.3430.0239.37
Strike Rate57.2478.71117.71127.1182.5861.55
100S10000521
50S13103121634
6S281316643196
4S39917261214379876
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 518239114137117
Innings 76672272109154
overs 587.335043.5170554.31346.3
Runs 19481733313122426974386
wickets 3444134779140
bestinning 3/253/322/224/64/277/59
bestmatch 5/513/322/224/64/2712/109
Average 57.2939.3824.0726.0434.1331.32
econ 3.314.957.147.204.863.25
Strike Rate 103.647.720.221.742.157.7
4W 000113
5W 000005
10w 000001
News related "Dhananjaya de Silva"
thumb

Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers

The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca

thumb

"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap

thumb

Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno

thumb

Why Sri Lanka choose not to enforce follow-on

In response to Sri Lanka's 531runs in the Chattogram Test, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 178 runs.Despite this, the Lankans went into bat again without sending Bangladesh tof

thumb

Sri Lanka pile mountain as Bangladesh reply strongly with the bat

Sri Lanka have outbatted Bangladesh in the day 2 of Chattogram test. Their batters kept their domination going on ruthlessly and have posted 531 runs before Bangladesh lost one wic

thumb

Bangladesh want to bat better in Chattogram than Sylhet

Bangladesh are having a roughtime at the end of the first day of the Chattogram Test. At the end of thefirst day, Sri Lanka had made 314 runs and lost 4 wickets. Throughout the day

thumb

Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram

As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl

thumb

'If they are strong we will be strong, if they are quiet we will be quiet' says de Silva

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match is now very heated up. After Nagin Dance, the timed out debate and the fight between the two teams means that now it is a match full of excitement, thril

thumb

Sri Lankan captain jumps a big in the latest ICC men's test batting ranking

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya De Silva has jumped massive in the latest ICC men's Test batting rankings. He was rewarded for his twin centuries against Bangladesh in Sylhet in the

thumb

Dhananjaya enjoying the captaincy very much

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 328 runs to kick off the two match test series on Monday (25th March) at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. Twin centuries from Dhananjaya D

thumb

Miraz seeing improvements for Bangladesh in Test cricket

Even after spending a long timein Test cricket, Bangladesh are still unable to find the ground under its feet.In the ongoing Sylhet Test, the batting lineup of the Tigers collapsed

Latest News

app-banner

