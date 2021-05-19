Dilhara Lokuhettige
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|3rd Jul, 1980
|Age
|44 years, 1 month8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|65
|142
|146
|Innings
|9
|1
|53
|127
|227
|Not Out
|0
|1
|12
|15
|16
|Runs
|83
|18
|775
|2360
|5464
|High Score
|29
|18
|67
|93
|211
|Average
|9.22
|18.90
|21.07
|25.89
|Strike Rate
|77.57
|200.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|0
|0
|3
|9
|20
|6S
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|65
|142
|146
|Innings
|8
|2
|57
|0
|0
|overs
|55
|5
|177
|774.2
|2742.5
|Runs
|261
|30
|1332
|3447
|8653
|wickets
|6
|2
|52
|114
|354
|bestinning
|2/30
|2/6
|3/20
|4/65
|7/64
|bestmatch
|2/30
|2/6
|3/20
|4/65
|Average
|43.50
|15.00
|25.61
|30.23
|24.44
|econ
|4.74
|6.00
|7.52
|4.45
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|15.00
|20.40
|40.70
|46.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Dilhara Lokuhettige"
