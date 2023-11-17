Dilhara Fernando Career, Records, Biography & More


Dilhara Fernando

Dilhara Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born19th Jul, 1979
Age45 years, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches401471854234121
Innings476172096116
Not Out17352105237
Runs2492392547346590
High Score392021212142
Average8.309.195.004.707.867.46
Strike Rate35.1160.9692.5992.15
100S000000
50S000000
6S120000
4S30194600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 401471854234121
Innings 68141185400
overs 1030.11084.363195.51735.32627.2
Runs 37845648464151186889596
wickets 1001871874336315
bestinning 5/426/273/195/176/276/29
bestmatch 7/956/273/195/176/27
Average 37.8430.2025.7720.4125.8530.46
econ 3.675.207.367.715.003.65
Strike Rate 61.834.721.015.830.950.0
4W 330470
5W 310136
10w 000000
