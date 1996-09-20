
Jhye Richardson Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Jhye Richardson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born20th Sep, 1996
Age27 years, 10 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31518834224
Innings398432232
Not Out0452283
Runs189345327269611
High Score92911334471
Average6.0018.6015.0015.5719.2121.06
Strike Rate128.5786.9188.23110.1082.2664.38
100S000000
50S000004
6S2011213
4S073221879
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31518834224
Innings 61518834244
overs 89.113566304.3367810.1
Runs 243793556239719442157
wickets 11271911070101
bestinning 5/424/263/264/94/248/47
bestmatch 5/454/263/264/94/2411/105
Average 22.0929.3729.2621.7927.7721.35
econ 2.725.878.427.875.292.66
Strike Rate 48.630.020.816.631.448.1
4W 010524
5W 100004
10w 000001
News related "Jhye Richardson"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

Jhye Richardson a doubt for West Indies series

Australia pacer Jhye Richardsongot injured while playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He won’tbe available for the rest of the season. There is also concern ab

thumb

Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against West Indies

Australia has announced the squadfor the upcoming ODI series at home against the West Indies next month. CricketAustralia (CA) rested the first-choice pace trio. Pat Cummins, Josh

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

thumb

Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13

Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

