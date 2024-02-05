Ben McDermott Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|12th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|23
|152
|41
|53
|Innings
|5
|21
|145
|38
|94
|Not Out
|0
|4
|20
|2
|10
|Runs
|223
|269
|3814
|1610
|2641
|High Score
|104
|53
|127
|133
|107
|Average
|44.60
|15.82
|30.51
|44.72
|31.44
|Strike Rate
|80.21
|94.38
|135.82
|80.29
|42.23
|100S
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2
|50S
|1
|1
|24
|10
|18
|6S
|5
|8
|183
|36
|32
|4S
|19
|16
|283
|147
|286
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|23
|152
|41
|53
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben McDermott"
Short ruled out of third ODI, McDermott included in the squad
The final match of Australia’sthree-match ODI series against the West Indies will be played on Tuesday(February 6). Matthew Short has been ruled out of the match. Instead,Queenslan
All round India too good for Australia as they win the series by 4-1
India have beaten Australia by 6 runs on Sunday (3rd December) to wrap up the series by 4-1. Axar Patel's all round brilliance both with bat and ball helped India win over Australi
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match
The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match
Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup
Australia cricketer Josh Inglis hasbeen ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after suffering a hand injury Wednesdaywhile playing golf in Sydney.Although the timescale forrecuperatio
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League
Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly
Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ
Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast
Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi