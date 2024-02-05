
Ben McDermott
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born12th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5231524153
Innings5211453894
Not Out0420210
Runs223269381416102641
High Score10453127133107
Average44.6015.8230.5144.7231.44
Strike Rate80.2194.38135.8280.2942.23
100S10352
50S11241018
6S581833632
4S1916283147286
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5231524153
Innings 00005
overs 000017
Runs 000075
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.41
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Ben McDermott"
thumb

Short ruled out of third ODI, McDermott included in the squad

The final match of Australia’sthree-match ODI series against the West Indies will be played on Tuesday(February 6). Matthew Short has been ruled out of the match. Instead,Queenslan

thumb

All round India too good for Australia as they win the series by 4-1

India have beaten Australia by 6 runs on Sunday (3rd December) to wrap up the series by 4-1. Axar Patel's all round brilliance both with bat and ball helped India win over Australi

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

thumb

Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup

Australia cricketer Josh Inglis hasbeen ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after suffering a hand injury Wednesdaywhile playing golf in Sydney.Although the timescale forrecuperatio

thumb

