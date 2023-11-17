Ashton Turner Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|25th Jan, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 6 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|19
|183
|64
|45
|Innings
|7
|14
|157
|59
|73
|Not Out
|1
|5
|43
|11
|6
|Runs
|192
|110
|2830
|1494
|2304
|High Score
|84
|24
|84
|100
|128
|Average
|32.00
|12.22
|24.82
|31.12
|34.38
|Strike Rate
|120.00
|83.96
|141.50
|95.64
|52.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|50S
|1
|0
|15
|8
|10
|6S
|10
|2
|114
|38
|8
|4S
|10
|4
|193
|133
|296
News related "Ashton Turner"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Ashton Turner returns to Durham for Vitality Blast 2023
Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Ashton Turner will return to the club for Vitality Blast 2023.Australia batsman Ashton Turner returns to Durham for the T20 blast afte
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract
Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l
Watch: Usman Khawaja peculiarly tosses coin in Marsh Cup final
The Marsh Cup final between Queensland and Western Australia in Brisbane noticed Queensland captain Usman Khawaja tossing the coin in a rather hilarious manner.While tossing with t
Ashton Turner to miss T20Is against SL, Pak due to finger injury
Australia middle-order batsman Ashton Turner has been ruled out for up to six weeks subsequent to breaking a finger on his right hand training ahead of the state's Marsh One-Day Cu
Ashton Turner trending in 'Ducks' - sets undesirable new record
On Contrary to country mate like David Warner who has been in blistering form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Australia’s Ashton Turner is in the horrid zone of his team.On M
Turner speaks after destroying India in 4th ODI
Team India thought that they would get the job done in the 4th ODI after posting a mammoth 358/9 on the board. But that wasn't actually mean to be as it was actually proven wrong b
Captain Kohli criticizes DRS technology
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not really pleased with Decision Review System which created a heated debate in almost every match for all the infamous dismissals. "It is just not co
Ashton Turner turns series in favor of Australia with astonishing win
Ashton Turner’s unbelievable unbeaten innings of 84 from 43 balls helps Australia to level the five match ODI series at Chandigarh with a comprehensive 5 wickets win against India
Twitter hails Australia after a stunning chase
Australia chase down a mammoth 358-run to level the five-match ODI series 2-2 against India in Mohali.A six in the last ball from Jasprit Bumrah saw the Indian dressing room jumpin
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades