
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ashton Turner Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Ashton Turner Profile stats, biography, news and photos

Ashton Turner
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born25th Jan, 1993
Age31 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9191836445
Innings7141575973
Not Out1543116
Runs192110283014942304
High Score842484100128
Average32.0012.2224.8231.1234.38
Strike Rate120.0083.96141.5095.6452.33
100S00014
50S1015810
6S102114388
4S104193133296
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9191836445
Innings 26622630
overs 1413104.399.1162
Runs 6082775555537
wickets 24311512
bestinning 1/232/123/202/146/111
bestmatch 1/232/123/202/146/160
Average 30.0020.5025.0037.0044.75
econ 4.286.307.415.593.31
Strike Rate 42.019.520.239.681.0
4W 00000
5W 00001
10w 00000
News related "Ashton Turner"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ashton Turner returns to Durham for Vitality Blast 2023

Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Ashton Turner will return to the club for Vitality Blast 2023.Australia batsman Ashton Turner returns to Durham for the T20 blast afte

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract

Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l

thumb

Watch: Usman Khawaja peculiarly tosses coin in Marsh Cup final

The Marsh Cup final between Queensland and Western Australia in Brisbane noticed Queensland captain Usman Khawaja tossing the coin in a rather hilarious manner.While tossing with t

thumb

Ashton Turner to miss T20Is against SL, Pak due to finger injury

Australia middle-order batsman Ashton Turner has been ruled out for up to six weeks subsequent to breaking a finger on his right hand training ahead of the state's Marsh One-Day Cu

thumb

Ashton Turner trending in 'Ducks' - sets undesirable new record

On Contrary to country mate like David Warner who has been in blistering form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Australia’s Ashton Turner is in the horrid zone of his team.On M

thumb

Turner speaks after destroying India in 4th ODI

Team India thought that they would get the job done in the 4th ODI after posting a mammoth 358/9 on the board. But that wasn't actually mean to be as it was actually proven wrong b

thumb

Captain Kohli criticizes DRS technology

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not really pleased with Decision Review System which created a heated debate in almost every match for all the infamous dismissals. "It is just not co

thumb

Ashton Turner turns series in favor of Australia with astonishing win

Ashton Turner’s unbelievable unbeaten innings of 84 from 43 balls helps Australia to level the five match ODI series at Chandigarh with a comprehensive 5 wickets win against India

thumb

Twitter hails Australia after a stunning chase

Australia chase down a mammoth 358-run to level the five-match ODI series 2-2 against India in Mohali.A six in the last ball from Jasprit Bumrah saw the Indian dressing room jumpin

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.