Adam Voges
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|4th Oct, 1979
|Age
|44 years, 10 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|31
|7
|180
|191
|211
|Innings
|31
|28
|5
|168
|183
|351
|Not Out
|7
|9
|2
|37
|42
|52
|Runs
|1485
|870
|139
|4064
|6130
|13881
|High Score
|269
|112
|51
|82
|112
|269
|Average
|61.87
|45.78
|46.33
|31.02
|43.47
|46.42
|Strike Rate
|55.68
|87.17
|121.92
|126.88
|79.61
|51.26
|100S
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|32
|50S
|4
|4
|1
|19
|47
|72
|6S
|5
|10
|2
|67
|0
|0
|4S
|186
|61
|8
|343
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|20
|31
|7
|180
|191
|211
|Innings
|6
|15
|1
|56
|0
|0
|overs
|12.4
|50.1
|2
|94.2
|313.3
|628.2
|Runs
|44
|276
|5
|754
|1604
|2021
|wickets
|0
|6
|2
|27
|39
|56
|bestinning
|1/3
|2/5
|2/4
|3/20
|4/92
|bestmatch
|1/3
|2/5
|2/4
|3/20
|Average
|46.00
|2.50
|27.92
|41.12
|36.08
|econ
|3.47
|5.50
|2.50
|7.99
|5.11
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|50.1
|6.0
|20.9
|48.2
|67.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
