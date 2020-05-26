
Adam Voges

Adam Voges
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born4th Oct, 1979
Age44 years, 10 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches20317180191211
Innings31285168183351
Not Out792374252
Runs14858701394064613013881
High Score2691125182112269
Average61.8745.7846.3331.0243.4746.42
Strike Rate55.6887.17121.92126.8879.6151.26
100S5100532
50S441194772
6S51026700
4S18661834300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 20317180191211
Innings 61515600
overs 12.450.1294.2313.3628.2
Runs 44276575416042021
wickets 062273956
bestinning 1/32/52/43/204/92
bestmatch 1/32/52/43/20
Average 46.002.5027.9241.1236.08
econ 3.475.502.507.995.113.21
Strike Rate 50.16.020.948.267.3
4W 000002
5W 000000
10w 000000
thumb

10 records that seem impossible to break

After the inception of cricket and first match played, many records have been created and has been broken all in the same scenario. Some play it with legacy and some plays it more

thumb

34-year old English off-spinner retires from cricket after contract snab

34-year-old English off-spinner retires from all forms of cricket after he’s been snubbed off from the new central contract for the new English summer.Ollie Rayner played a crucial

