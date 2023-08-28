Ben Dunk Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|11th Mar, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 5 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|171
|44
|43
|Innings
|5
|159
|44
|79
|Not Out
|0
|12
|4
|3
|Runs
|99
|3536
|1347
|2303
|High Score
|32
|99
|229
|190
|Average
|19.80
|24.05
|33.67
|30.30
|Strike Rate
|143.47
|130.00
|87.46
|52.54
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|4
|50S
|0
|18
|6
|11
|6S
|6
|125
|25
|17
|4S
|8
|301
|134
|283
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|171
|44
|43
|Innings
|0
|7
|6
|17
|overs
|0
|12.4
|17.2
|33
|Runs
|0
|118
|77
|169
|wickets
|0
|3
|5
|4
|bestinning
|1/19
|3/14
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/19
|3/14
|1/4
|Average
|39.33
|15.40
|42.25
|econ
|9.31
|4.44
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|25.3
|20.8
|49.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben Dunk"
Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du
Dunk will perform player-coach dual role in PSL
Ben Dunk plays consistently in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will participate again in this year's event of PSL. However, this time he will be seen not only in the role of
Lahore close to PSL final after 'professor' Hafeez's blistering innings
In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday (November 14), Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal c
Ben Dunk should play for Pakistan cricket team: Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator, Ramiz Raja on Monday shared his thoughts about Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk, adding that the ferocious batsman should be be
Watch: Walton hilariously grabs Ben's legs in PSL
Pakistan Super League has been increasingly entertaining and interesting as it has been hitting the headlines for all the hilarious reasons. The fifth edition of the league witness