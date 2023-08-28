
Ben Dunk Career, Biography & More

Ben Dunk
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born11th Mar, 1987
Age37 years, 5 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51714443
Innings51594479
Not Out01243
Runs99353613472303
High Score3299229190
Average19.8024.0533.6730.30
Strike Rate143.47130.0087.4652.54
100S0034
50S018611
6S61252517
4S8301134283
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51714443
Innings 07617
overs 012.417.233
Runs 011877169
wickets 0354
bestinning 1/193/141/4
bestmatch 1/193/141/4
Average 39.3315.4042.25
econ 9.314.445.12
Strike Rate 25.320.849.5
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Ben Dunk"
thumb

Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10

Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur

thumb

PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du

thumb

Dunk will perform player-coach dual role in PSL

Ben Dunk plays consistently in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will participate again in this year's event of PSL. However, this time he will be seen not only in the role of

thumb

Lahore close to PSL final after 'professor' Hafeez's blistering innings

In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday (November 14), Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal c

thumb

Ben Dunk should play for Pakistan cricket team: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator, Ramiz Raja on Monday shared his thoughts about Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk, adding that the ferocious batsman should be be

thumb

Watch: Walton hilariously grabs Ben's legs in PSL

Pakistan Super League has been increasingly entertaining and interesting as it has been hitting the headlines for all the hilarious reasons. The fifth edition of the league witness

