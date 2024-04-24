
Scott Boland Career, Biography & More

Scott Boland
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born11th Apr, 1989
Age35 years, 4 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10143626498
Innings11402334118
Not Out410161342
Runs479071136946
High Score2040101951
Average6.713.0010.146.4712.44
Strike Rate36.4340.9087.6555.2832.07
100S000000
50S000002
6S000022
4S40076130
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10143626498
Innings 191336263179
overs 255.1119.211228.1559.13144.1
Runs 71272590190230618575
wickets 351637577346
bestinning 6/73/673/264/305/637/31
bestmatch 7/553/673/264/305/639/72
Average 20.3445.3130.0025.3639.7524.78
econ 2.796.078.188.335.472.72
Strike Rate 43.744.722.018.243.554.5
4W 1002219
5W 100018
10w 000000
News related "Scott Boland"
thumb

Siddle replaces Boland at Durham for County Championship

Evergreen Peter Siddle will replace injured Boland in the County Championship as Boland's Durham stint is over after his foot injury.Peter SiddleBoland, 35, was Durham's one of the

thumb

Australia release Scott Boland from Test squad for BBL

Pacer Scott Boland was included inthe squad for the Test series against Pakistan at home. However, this pacer didnot get a chance to play in any of the three matches.Due to this he

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

No spinner in Australia XI for the first time in 11 years in Tests

Australia have announced theplaying XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Two players will bereplaced from the squad that lost the third Test against England in Headingley.Jo

thumb

Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final

Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against

thumb

Josh Hazlewood aims to play three Ashes Tests

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewoodhas announced his participation in the first match of the Ashes 2023 and statedhis intention to play in at least three Tests throughout the series.Thr

thumb

Australia crush India by a massive total of 209 runs to clinch the WTC title

Australia crushed India in the ultimate test to win the World Test Championship by a massive total of 209 runs on Sunday (11 June) at the KIA Oval. India needed a massive total of

thumb

Watch: Scott Boland makes a mess of KS Bharat's stumps with a peach of a delivery

Team India were in a real spot of bother after losing half of their batting attack on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kennington Oval in Lon

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home

Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni

thumb

Head gives Australia edge on 15-wicket opening day

The bowlers dominated the firstday of the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday (December16) in Brisbane. After the ball-tampering scandal,this is the first Tes

thumb

Australia announce playing XI for first Test against South Africa

Australia's starting XI has beenannounced for Saturday's opening Test against South Africa in Brisbane. Captain Pat Cummins, who had beensidelined with a quad injury, has recovered

