Michael Neser Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Michael Neser
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born29th Mar, 1990
Age34 years, 4 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches241056597
Innings346550131
Not Out00221316
Runs56115827763256
High Score35648122176
Average18.662.7513.5320.9728.31
Strike Rate77.7737.93118.5384.4355.57
100S00014
50S000215
6S10171931
4S704653429
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 241056597
Innings 4210262173
overs 46.516.4341.34892898.5
Runs 117120287025658212
wickets 7211880348
bestinning 3/222/464/255/287/32
bestmatch 5/562/464/255/289/70
Average 16.7160.0024.3232.0623.59
econ 2.497.198.405.242.83
Strike Rate 40.150.017.336.649.9
4W 003216
5W 000110
10w 00000
News related "Michael Neser"
thumb

Michael Neser return to Australia squad for New Zealand Tests

Australia have announced a14-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. There are nobig surprises in the squad. Pace bowler Michael Neser has returned to the s

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Australia add Michael Neser to squad for ongoing South Africa series

Pacer Michael Nesser has beenincluded in the Australia squad for the ongoing ODI series against SouthAfrica. He has been taken as an additional cricketer in the team due to theinju

thumb

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft

The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have

thumb

3 Bangladesh players register their name for BBL players' draft

Two Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 auction.But none of them play in the T20 format.Taijul Islam is tagged as a Test

