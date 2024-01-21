
Alex Ross Career, Biography & More

Alex Ross
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born17th Apr, 1992
Age32 years, 3 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1055118
Innings904633
Not Out2282
Runs19241103868
High Score7711092
Average28.2929.0228.00
Strike Rate127.9280.1058.68
100S010
50S1066
6S67215
4S140100112
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1055118
Innings 001
overs 001
Runs 006
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 6.00
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
