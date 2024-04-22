
  Bhuvneshwar Kumar Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Feb, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches211218726316870
Innings2955219392101
Not Out41613503311
Runs5525526743311982433
High Score6353162772128
Average22.0814.158.3710.0620.3027.03
Strike Rate45.0673.8971.2791.1542.75
100S000001
50S3100314
6S180608
4S77460310314
Matches 211218726316870
Innings 3712086262165123
overs 558974.3298.3951.51357.22065.3
Runs 164449512079687065835785
wickets 6314190272208218
bestinning 6/825/425/45/45/426/77
bestmatch 8/965/425/45/45/429/103
Average 26.0935.1123.1025.2531.6426.53
econ 2.945.086.967.214.842.80
Strike Rate 53.141.419.920.939.156.8
4W 343569
5W 4124112
10w 000000
News related "Bhuvneshwar Kumar"
thumb

Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"

In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr

thumb

What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin

In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob

thumb

As a bowling unit, happy to take the back seat: Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke after the victory against Delhi Capitals. Bhuvi picked up 1 wicket and went for 33 in his 4 overs.Rating the bowling effort Bhuvneshwar said, " When defendi

thumb

IPL 2024 : "That is the beauty of the T20 game for the spectators, not for the bowlers : Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Match No. 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 happened between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). On April 09 , 2024, At Mullanpur earlier, the Punjab Kings Won

thumb

Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm

thumb

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler

thumb

Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20

thumb

Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad

thumb

IPL 2024 : Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wanidu Hasaranga is likely to miss first week or two of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad ( SRH ) bought Hasaranga for $140,000 (INR 1.5 crore) in the December IPL auction, Hasaranga was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 Season, he took

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best in the world: AB de Villiers

In the IPL 2024, on March 23, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a margin of four runs in a thrilling final-o

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

