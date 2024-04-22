Bhuvneshwar Kumar Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Feb, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|121
|87
|263
|168
|70
|Innings
|29
|55
|21
|93
|92
|101
|Not Out
|4
|16
|13
|50
|33
|11
|Runs
|552
|552
|67
|433
|1198
|2433
|High Score
|63
|53
|16
|27
|72
|128
|Average
|22.08
|14.15
|8.37
|10.06
|20.30
|27.03
|Strike Rate
|45.06
|73.89
|71.27
|91.15
|42.75
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6S
|1
|8
|0
|6
|0
|8
|4S
|77
|46
|0
|31
|0
|314
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|121
|87
|263
|168
|70
|Innings
|37
|120
|86
|262
|165
|123
|overs
|558
|974.3
|298.3
|951.5
|1357.2
|2065.3
|Runs
|1644
|4951
|2079
|6870
|6583
|5785
|wickets
|63
|141
|90
|272
|208
|218
|bestinning
|6/82
|5/42
|5/4
|5/4
|5/42
|6/77
|bestmatch
|8/96
|5/42
|5/4
|5/4
|5/42
|9/103
|Average
|26.09
|35.11
|23.10
|25.25
|31.64
|26.53
|econ
|2.94
|5.08
|6.96
|7.21
|4.84
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|53.1
|41.4
|19.9
|20.9
|39.1
|56.8
|4W
|3
|4
|3
|5
|6
|9
|5W
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|12
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
