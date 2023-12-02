
  Tymal Mills Career, Records, Biography & More

Tymal Mills Career, Records, Biography & More

Tymal Mills
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born12th Aug, 1992
Age31 years, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches131932332
Innings445938
Not Out220515
Runs81497260
High Score727331
Average4.005.961.7511.30
Strike Rate72.7293.7131.8157.77
100S0000
50S0000
6S1606
4S014034
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 131932332
Innings 131862253
overs 44.4663.1131.4588.3
Runs 37453477872008
wickets 122322255
bestinning 3/274/133/234/25
bestmatch 3/274/133/235/79
Average 31.1623.0435.7736.50
econ 8.378.065.973.41
Strike Rate 22.317.135.964.2
4W 0303
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Tymal Mills"
thumb

Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N

thumb

Tymal Mills reveals his daughter suffering a stroke, withdraw from Big Bash League

England pace bowler Tymal Mills revealed that his withdraw from the Big Bash League came as a result of his two-year-old daughter suffering a stroke just before a flight to Austral

thumb

Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis

Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla

thumb

England, Sri Lanka, UAE make forced changed to their T20 World Cup squad

England pacer Reece Topley, SriLanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and bowler Dushmantha Chameera, UAE’s ZawarFarid have all been ruled out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to injur

thumb

Mustafizur named in ESPNcricinfo's list of bowlers with 'best slower ball'

Slower delivery is one of thedangerous weapons of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Exactly one year ago,the Australian national team visited Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the T20 s

thumb

Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list

South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl

thumb

The Hundred 2022: Tymal Mills is ruled out the rest of the tournament due to injury

Tymal Mills will miss the rest of the hundred through injury but remains hopeful he can make his way into England's T20 World Cup squad.The England left-arm missed Southern Brave's

thumb

No Stokes in England's T20 World Cup Squad

England have named 15-membersquad on Thursday (September 9) for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. Paceman TylerMills has been rewarded a spot after a long time for his outstanding

thumb

Eoin Morgan forced to pull out of ICC World XI squad

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World XI will play the Twenty20 game against West Indies on 31st May at Lord’s. England's Eoin Morgan has been forced to pull out of the I

thumb

Mashrafe, Tamim praise speedster Mills

Chittagong Vikings' English recruit Tymal Mills has bowled really fast in the first match of Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 against Comilla Victorians. Comilla captain Mashrafe



