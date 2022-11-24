Suhrawadi Shuvo Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st Nov, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|17
|1
|71
|147
|111
|Innings
|2
|10
|1
|45
|112
|164
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|20
|23
|29
|Runs
|15
|98
|1
|467
|1843
|4459
|High Score
|15
|20
|1
|35
|105
|151
|Average
|7.50
|14.00
|18.68
|20.70
|33.02
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|72.59
|33.33
|104.24
|73.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|9
|0
|30
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|17
|1
|71
|147
|111
|Innings
|2
|17
|1
|68
|0
|0
|overs
|49.3
|127
|1
|197.3
|1144.1
|3504.4
|Runs
|146
|572
|12
|1460
|5026
|10157
|wickets
|4
|14
|0
|49
|175
|364
|bestinning
|3/73
|3/14
|3/13
|5/6
|7/45
|bestmatch
|4/146
|3/14
|3/13
|5/6
|Average
|36.50
|40.85
|29.79
|28.72
|27.90
|econ
|2.94
|4.50
|12.00
|7.39
|4.39
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|74.2
|54.4
|24.1
|39.2
|57.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Sohrawordi Shuvo"
Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft
The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into
TK Sports organized Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament 2018 starts in Dhaka
Prottoy Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament 2018 organized by TK Sports Dhaka rolled on Saturday (17th November) with the inaugural match between Azam Group and Aamra Companies.Azam G
BCB 'seriously considering' Nafees-Raqibul-Shuvo for final squad
When the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 30-member preliminary squad for the forthcoming England series, quite a few eyebrows were raised because of the inclusion of t
It's a normal process, Mashrafe says on the experienced trio's recall
Ahead of the home bilateral series against England in October, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday annouced a 30-member preliminary squad. The members of this squad will
It's time to reap the rewards of my hard work: Shuvo
Sohrawordi Shuvo took 17 wickets in 14 matches in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL). He also fared well with the bat in hand. Overall he was one of
Nafees, Raqibul, Shuvo get surprise call-up, but no Shamsur
Ahead of Bangladesh's next international series in October when they will play host to England for a full bilateral series comprising two Tests and three One Day Internationals, Ba