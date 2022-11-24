
  Suhrawadi Shuvo Career, Records, Biography & More

Suhrawadi Shuvo Career, Records, Biography & More

Sohrawordi Shuvo
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Nov, 1988
Age35 years, 8 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches117171147111
Innings210145112164
Not Out031202329
Runs1598146718434459
High Score1520135105151
Average7.5014.0018.6820.7033.02
Strike Rate37.5072.5933.33104.2473.69
100S000015
50S0000526
6S010800
4S1903000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 117171147111
Innings 21716800
overs 49.31271197.31144.13504.4
Runs 146572121460502610157
wickets 414049175364
bestinning 3/733/143/135/67/45
bestmatch 4/1463/143/135/6
Average 36.5040.8529.7928.7227.90
econ 2.944.5012.007.394.392.89
Strike Rate 74.254.424.139.257.7
4W 0000615
5W 0000122
10w 000002
News related "Sohrawordi Shuvo"
thumb

Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft

The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into

thumb

TK Sports organized Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament 2018 starts in Dhaka

Prottoy Corporate T20 Cricket Tournament 2018 organized by TK Sports Dhaka rolled on Saturday (17th November) with the inaugural match between Azam Group and Aamra Companies.Azam G

thumb

BCB &#039;seriously considering&#039; Nafees-Raqibul-Shuvo for final squad

When the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 30-member preliminary squad for the forthcoming England series, quite a few eyebrows were raised because of the inclusion of t

thumb

It&#039;s a normal process, Mashrafe says on the experienced trio&#039;s recall

Ahead of the home bilateral series against England in October, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday annouced a 30-member preliminary squad. The members of this squad will

thumb

It&#039;s time to reap the rewards of my hard work: Shuvo

Sohrawordi Shuvo took 17 wickets in 14 matches in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL). He also fared well with the bat in hand. Overall he was one of

thumb

Nafees, Raqibul, Shuvo get surprise call-up, but no Shamsur

Ahead of Bangladesh's next international series in October when they will play host to England for a full bilateral series comprising two Tests and three One Day Internationals, Ba

Latest News

app-banner

