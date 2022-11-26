Rayad Emrit Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Mar, 1981
|Age
|43 years, 5 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|146
|72
|84
|Innings
|2
|3
|70
|50
|134
|Not Out
|1
|0
|31
|16
|19
|Runs
|13
|17
|463
|547
|2197
|High Score
|13
|11
|54
|43
|113
|Average
|13.00
|5.66
|11.87
|16.08
|19.10
|Strike Rate
|37.14
|62.96
|112.65
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|25
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|146
|72
|84
|Innings
|2
|4
|142
|0
|0
|overs
|14
|16
|488
|478.4
|1715.4
|Runs
|99
|156
|3705
|2145
|4676
|wickets
|0
|4
|160
|85
|175
|bestinning
|1/24
|4/35
|5/56
|6/35
|bestmatch
|1/24
|4/35
|5/56
|Average
|39.00
|23.15
|25.23
|26.72
|econ
|7.07
|9.75
|7.59
|4.48
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|18.3
|33.7
|58.8
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rayad Emrit"
Pooran's another stormy innings gives Deccan Gladiators convincing win
Nicholas Pooran enthralled fansat the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium through an aggressive knock of 80 runsoff just 32 balls studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes to steer De
The curious case of Rayad Emrit
[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="600" caption="Emrit in the picture is seen to be wearing Comilla Victorians practice kit, but today he is expected to play against them in t