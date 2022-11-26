
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Rayad Emrit Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rayad Emrit Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Rayad Emrit
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born8th Mar, 1981
Age43 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches241467284
Innings237050134
Not Out10311619
Runs13174635472197
High Score13115443113
Average13.005.6611.8716.0819.10
Strike Rate37.1462.96112.65
100S00003
50S00105
6S012200
4S102500
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 241467284
Innings 2414200
overs 1416488478.41715.4
Runs 99156370521454676
wickets 0416085175
bestinning 1/244/355/566/35
bestmatch 1/244/355/56
Average 39.0023.1525.2326.72
econ 7.079.757.594.482.72
Strike Rate 24.018.333.758.8
4W 00154
5W 00014
10w 00000
News related "Rayad Emrit"
thumb

Pooran's another stormy innings gives Deccan Gladiators convincing win

Nicholas Pooran enthralled fansat the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium through an aggressive knock of 80 runsoff just 32 balls studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes to steer De

thumb

The curious case of Rayad Emrit

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="600" caption="Emrit in the picture is seen to be wearing Comilla Victorians practice kit, but today he is expected to play against them in t

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.