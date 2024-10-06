Chinelle Henry Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|17th Aug, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 1 month22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|39
|44
|Innings
|32
|39
|Not Out
|3
|13
|Runs
|422
|359
|High Score
|53
|34
|Average
|14.55
|13.80
|Strike Rate
|72.13
|84.27
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|0
|6S
|1
|3
|4S
|43
|32
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|39
|44
|Innings
|35
|28
|overs
|191.3
|72.1
|Runs
|998
|491
|wickets
|27
|14
|bestinning
|3/19
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/19
|3/26
|Average
|36.96
|35.07
|econ
|5.21
|6.80
|Strike Rate
|42.5
|30.9
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Chinelle Henry"
Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland
West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian
West Indies Women's announce provisional squad for first two ODIs against Ireland
All-rounder Chinelle Henry has returned to the 16-man West Indies Women's provisional squad for the first two ODIs of their three-game series against Ireland, to be played at Daren
Watch: 2 women cricketers collapse on the field in a T20 match
Not long ago, Denmark international Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. The Match referee quickly called on the medical te