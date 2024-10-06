
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Chinelle Henry Career, Biography & More

Chinelle Henry
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born17th Aug, 1995
Age29 years, 1 month22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20I
Matches3944
Innings3239
Not Out313
Runs422359
High Score5334
Average14.5513.80
Strike Rate72.1384.27
100S00
50S20
6S13
4S4332
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 3944
Innings 3528
overs 191.372.1
Runs 998491
wickets 2714
bestinning 3/193/26
bestmatch 3/193/26
Average 36.9635.07
econ 5.216.80
Strike Rate 42.530.9
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Chinelle Henry"
thumb

Joseph, Dottin and Fletcher star in West Indies' thumping victory over Scotland

West Indies Women's beat Scotland Women's by 6 wickets on Sunday (October 6). Afy Fletcher's three wicket-haul helped West Indies fold Scotland for a measly 99 runs. In reply, Qian

thumb

West Indies Women's announce provisional squad for first two ODIs against Ireland

All-rounder Chinelle Henry has returned to the 16-man West Indies Women's provisional squad for the first two ODIs of their three-game series against Ireland, to be played at Daren

thumb

Watch: 2 women cricketers collapse on the field in a T20 match

Not long ago, Denmark international Christian Eriksen collapsed on the football pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. The Match referee quickly called on the medical te

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.